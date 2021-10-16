Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from TU's win over USF

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Hurricane rallies late
For a third time this season, Tulsa came from behind to win. On Saturday, the Hurricane trailed by 14 in the first half and by 11 in the fourth quarter. The offense, which struggled to score for the majority, produced two touchdowns in the final frame including the game-winner with 47 seconds left, and the defense got stops on fourth down twice in the last five minutes to help deliver the victory.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
USF's RBs vs. TU's run defense
Bulls running back Jaren Mangham entered ranked fourth nationally with nine rushing touchdowns but was limited to 75 yards and a score Saturday. That was against a defense that was shorthanded, down three starters because of injuries -- end Cullen Wick and safeties Cristian Williams and Kendarin Ray. TU gave up a total of 268 yards, with 155 of those coming on 10 completions by freshman quarterback Timmy McClain.
3. GAME MVP
RB Shamari Brooks
For a second week in a row and for a third time this season, Brooks surpassed 100 rushing yards. Against USF, he totaled 145 yards on 23 carries, and he scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. In his Hurricane career, Brooks has rushed for 3,261 yards and 27 touchdowns.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Finally, an open date
After seven games in seven weeks, TU has a week without an opponent, allowing the banged-up Hurricane to recover before turning its attention to Navy, which visits H.A. Chapman Stadium on Oct. 29.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World