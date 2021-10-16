Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from TU's win over USF

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Hurricane rallies late

For a third time this season, Tulsa came from behind to win. On Saturday, the Hurricane trailed by 14 in the first half and by 11 in the fourth quarter. The offense, which struggled to score for the majority, produced two touchdowns in the final frame including the game-winner with 47 seconds left, and the defense got stops on fourth down twice in the last five minutes to help deliver the victory.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

USF's RBs vs. TU's run defense

Bulls running back Jaren Mangham entered ranked fourth nationally with nine rushing touchdowns but was limited to 75 yards and a score Saturday. That was against a defense that was shorthanded, down three starters because of injuries -- end Cullen Wick and safeties Cristian Williams and Kendarin Ray. TU gave up a total of 268 yards, with 155 of those coming on 10 completions by freshman quarterback Timmy McClain.

3. GAME MVP

RB Shamari Brooks