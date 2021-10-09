Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from TU's win over Memphis

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks runs upfield during Saturday night's win over Memphis at Chapman Stadium.
Tulsa running back Anthony Watkins breaks tackles en route to the end zone for a long touchdown run during Saturday night's game against Memphis at Chapman Stadium.
Putting it all together
After struggling to string four quarters together, Tulsa had its most complete outing, scoring a touchdown in each period and producing 14 points in the final quarter. It also was an across-the-board effort in which offense, defense and special teams had significant contributions in a close victory.
Tulsa's RBs vs. Memphis' run defense
The Tigers had been solid against the run but surrendered 235 rushing yards Saturday night. Shamari Brooks totaled 126 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Watkins had 68 yards and a score.
Shamari Brooks
With Deneric Prince out again, Brooks had a workman-like performance, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and propelling the Hurricane offense down the field. He surpassed 3,000 career yards and has scored 26 touchdowns.
Trip to Florida
TU plays at USF at 11 a.m. Saturday, its final game before an open date. The Bulls were off this past week and are 1-4 on the season.
View from the sidelines: TU vs. Memphis
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks scores a touchdown during the first half of Saturday night’s American Athletic Conference game against Memphis at Chapman Stadium. The game ended too late to be included in Sunday’s paper. Visit
tusportsextra.com for a complete game report.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) throws a pass during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers running back Brandon Thomas (22) makes a good run during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) gets away from a Memphis defender during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers tight end Caden Prieskorn (86) goes up and catches a pass during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield is excited after his defense makes a 4th down stop during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety Kendarin Ray (1) stops Memphis Tigers running back Brandon Thomas (22) during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers celebrate a touchdown during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers running back Brandon Thomas (22) scores a touchdown during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers running back Brandon Thomas (22) looks for running room during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) makes a good run during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) hands the ball off to running back Marquavius Weaver (26)during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) scores a touchdown during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) looks to pass during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) looks for running room during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Justin Wright (30) makes a stop during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) makes a defender miss during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers tight end Sean Dykes (5) makes good yardage after a reception during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers running back Kylan Watkins (11) follows a blocker for a good run during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) makes a good return on an interception during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan (14) looks to pass during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane quarterback Davis Brin (7) during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Tulsa Golden Hurricane celebrate a Brooks touchdown during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers running back Marquavius Weaver (26) makes a defender miss during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
TU vs. Memphis
Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield and Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery visit before the game during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021.
Joey Johnson, for the Tulsa World
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Sam Crawford Jr. (9) is tackled by Memphis Tigers defensive back Quindell Johnson (15) after a reception during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Josh Johnson (4) makes a long run for a touchdown after a reception during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Memphis Tigers defensive back Quindell Johnson (15) tackles Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Shamari Brooks (3) during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) breaks tackles in route to the end zone after a long touchdown run during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) knocks the pass down during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Travon Fuller (2) knocks down a pass intended for Memphis Tigers wide receiver Eddie Lewis (18) during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Chris Paul (71) and Josh Johnson celebrate Johnson's 63-yard touchdown reception during Saturday's game against Memphis at Chapman Stadium.
Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Josh Johnson (4) is tackled after the catch during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Josh Johnson (4) makes a long run for a touchdown after a reception during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) makes a catch during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane fans dance during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane celebrate a touchdown during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) breaks tackles in route to the end zone after a long touchdown run during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Anthony Watkins (23) breaks tackles in route to the end zone after a long touchdown run during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Memphis Tigers wide receiver Roc Taylor (3) makes a catch and is tackled by Tulsa Golden Hurricane cornerback Tyon Davis (0) during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
tufoot
Tulsa Golden Hurricane safety TieNeal Martin (7) knocks a pass down during NCAA football between Memphis at Tulsa on October 9, 2021. (JOEY JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World)
Joey Johnson
