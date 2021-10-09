Four downs: The biggest players, plays and matchups from TU's win over Memphis

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Putting it all together

After struggling to string four quarters together, Tulsa had its most complete outing, scoring a touchdown in each period and producing 14 points in the final quarter. It also was an across-the-board effort in which offense, defense and special teams had significant contributions in a close victory.

2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED

Tulsa's RBs vs. Memphis' run defense

The Tigers had been solid against the run but surrendered 235 rushing yards Saturday night. Shamari Brooks totaled 126 yards and two touchdowns and Anthony Watkins had 68 yards and a score.

3. GAME MVP

Shamari Brooks

With Deneric Prince out again, Brooks had a workman-like performance, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and propelling the Hurricane offense down the field. He surpassed 3,000 career yards and has scored 26 touchdowns.

4. WHAT'S NEXT

Trip to Florida

TU plays at USF at 11 a.m. Saturday, its final game before an open date. The Bulls were off this past week and are 1-4 on the season.

