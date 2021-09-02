Four downs from TU-UC Davis: TU stunned in opener

First down

Story of the game — Not how you draw it up: TU needed a big showing Thursday night not just to build off last year’s momentum, but to gather some push for the sake of its next two weeks on the road at Oklahoma State and Ohio State. A close game would have signaled trouble. A loss? Mayday.

Sound the alarm.

Credit the Aggies for doing what you have to do to pull upsets like Thursday’s. They won the turnover battle thanks to a pair of interceptions and Keylon Stokes’ fourth-quarter fumble. They kept big plays to a minimum. They got a gutsy, efficient effort from quarterback Hunter Rodrigues.

But gracious did the Hurricane self-inflict a lot of self-harm. Davis Brin threw those two picks. Flags flew on TU’s offense and defense throughout the second half.

You never expect teams to open seasons tack-sharp. You do expect better than how the Hurricane operated Thursday night.

Second down