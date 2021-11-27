Four downs: Everything you need to know about TU's big win

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Down but never out
Tulsa fell behind 17-0 early in the second quarter before scoring 31 unanswered points, gaining traction late in the first half and dominating most of the remainder until SMU made things interesting in the fourth quarter with a pair of touchdowns. A field goal by Zack Long with four minutes left wound up being the difference in the game.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
QB Tanner Mordecai vs. TU's defense
Mordecai finished with 298 passing yards but was kept in check in the second half. Of his last 18 passes, he completed only six and two were interceptions by TieNeal Martin and Travon Fuller.
3. GAME MVP
Davis Brin
Although his performance was far from flawless, Brin's ability to shake off a bad start and orchestrate the two drives before halftime and the one immediately after was the difference in the game.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
A TBD bowl game
After picking up its sixth win, TU will learn of its bowl destination in the coming days. The Hurricane is going bowling for a fourth time under seventh-year Philip Montgomery.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World
Photos: TU defeats SMU after early deficit
At this point, significant deficits mean nothing to the University of Tulsa.
What happened on a cold and rainy Saturday at Ford Stadium was the perfect ending to the regular season, a 34-31 comeback victory against American Athletic Conference rival SMU that occurred in true Hurricane fashion.