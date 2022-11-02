Former TU walk-on Joseph Anderson has come a long way, enjoying strong senior season

He was a walk-on, so when Joseph Anderson was asked to change positions, he agreed, because he wanted to do whatever he could to get on the field for the University of Tulsa.

While the transition from linebacker to defensive tackle was difficult, Anderson eventually got it. Now, after earning a scholarship with his play last season, he continues to improve and has taken another step forward with a strong senior year.

Through eight games, Hurricane lineman has 22 tackles and leads the team with three sacks. He also has two quarterback hurries.

After playing linebacker in high school at Anadarko, Anderson was asked to switch following his first (redshirt) season on the TU campus.

Now, after Anderson has played defensive tackle for several years, coach Philip Montgomery is happy with his progress.

“Joe, he’s a special story,” Montgomery said. “A guy that really walked on here as a linebacker and his body didn’t keep himself as a linebacker, and when we talked to him about moving down and playing the defensive line, he was a little bit hesitant over it. But I think once he embraced it, he’s really made himself an impactful player for us.”

Anderson, who is listed as 6 feet and 281 pounds, recalled his reaction to the switch, which was initiated by former TU defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie.

“I came in as a linebacker, finished the fall as a linebacker and then going into my first spring ball, Coach Gillespie actually pulled me into his office and he talked to me about transitioning to defensive line,” Anderson recounted. “Needing to play a big role on the team was my main focus, so I was all for it.”

In addition to having to gain weight to play a tougher role up front, Anderson noted that the process of learning the new position was a tough task, and it took a while to get comfortable.

“It’s not easy; it’s a whole different thing than playing linebacker, so the first year was a little rough, trying to get my feet wet with everything,” Anderson said. “I didn’t even know how to get into a defensive line stance, so I had a lot of work to do and a lot to overcome. I’m not a quitter, I’m always up for a challenge and I was eager to prove everybody wrong and show people that I could play multiple positions.

“It wasn’t hard getting up to the weight, but it’s pretty hard maintaining it.”

After barely seeing any action during the 2019 or 2020 seasons, Anderson saw more playing time last season, getting in all 13 games and recording 22 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery. Immediately after Tulsa’s 30-17 victory over Old Dominion at the Myrtle Beach Bowl, Montgomery informed Anderson that he had earned a scholarship for this season.

“It was pretty emotional,” Anderson admitted. “I called my mom and dad right after celebrating and let them know. My mom busted out the tears. It was a pretty surreal moment; they were happy for me. It was amazing just to celebrate with the team; the win, too. It was inside the locker room, right after Coach Montgomery gave his post-game speech.”

Anderson earned it with his performance and is now a key member of the Tulsa defense, starting six of eight games this year.

“I feel I made a lot of progress,” Anderson said. “My first year at defensive line, I think I played probably less than 10 snaps total. And last season was my second year on D-line and played quite a bit, and going into this year, first year starting and getting a lot of reps.”

Montgomery certainly appreciates Anderson’s contributions.

“He’s a guy that’s going to give you everything he’s got,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to empty his tank every day and every week on the game field. But he’s just a gritty, no-nonsense type of player. That’s what you’ve got to have with those guys on the D-line. He brings some strength and explosiveness and has really worked at his craft to understand how to play that position, and really has been very productive for us over the last couple of seasons.

"I couldn’t be more proud of Joe and how he has really grown as a player and really impacted our team.”

Injury update

Montgomery didn’t have much to share regarding updates on the players who were injured in the 45-34 loss to SMU. Nose guard Jayden Simon and safety Jaise Oliver were hurt and never returned to action and somewhere along the way, linebacker Dorian Hopkins also came out. And running back Steven Anderson was hurt in the previous contest and didn’t play against SMU.

“Oliver’s going to be day-to-day,” Montgomery said. “Dorian, Simon, those guys, still kind of getting with the doctors to figure out exactly where they’re at.”

After taking a closer look at the replay of Simon’s injury, which occurred early in the second quarter, it is unlikely that he will return this season. The video shows his right knee being bent back in a somewhat grotesque fashion, so there is a reason why he wasn’t able to put any weight on that leg as he was helped off the field. Simon, a sophomore who transferred from Colorado, has played in every game, starting four, and has compiled 22 tackles and forced a fumble.