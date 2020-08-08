Former University of Tulsa track standout Marc Scott broke the British record in the Podium 5K on Saturday. Scott’s time of 13 minutes, 20 seconds at Barrowford, England, was just off the European record.
The previous British record was 13:27 by Nick Goolab in Monaco in February. The European record is 13:18, set at that same race in February by Jimmy Gressier of France.
Scott is from North Yorkshire, England, but he is based in the United States and races for the Bowerman Track Club of Portland, Oregon. He raced for TU in 2013-17 and won the 10,000 meters at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Championships.