Former TU runners Ben Preisner and Marc Scott named to Olympic teams for Canada, Great Britain

“I am so happy for these two kids because it is a dream come true,” TU track coach Steve Gulley said in a release. “I always tell our student-athletes that one of the greatest honors they could have is to represent their country and I am so excited they have this opportunity. These two are like a lot of our student-athletes at TU, they have helped put Tulsa on the map. We wouldn’t be the program we are now if they didn’t take a chance on us.”