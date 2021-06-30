Former TU runners Ben Preisner and Marc Scott named to Olympic teams for Canada, Great Britain

Former TU distance runners Marc Scott and Ben Preisner are headed to the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Scott will compete in the 5,000m run and 10,000m run, representing Great Britain. Preisner will race in the marathon, representing Canada.
“I am so happy for these two kids because it is a dream come true,” TU track coach Steve Gulley said in a release. “I always tell our student-athletes that one of the greatest honors they could have is to represent their country and I am so excited they have this opportunity. These two are like a lot of our student-athletes at TU, they have helped put Tulsa on the map. We wouldn’t be the program we are now if they didn’t take a chance on us.”
The Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23, but running spectators will have to wait a bit for their events: The men's 10K is scheduled for July 30; the men's 5K events are scheduled for Aug. 3 and Aug. 6; while the marathon is scheduled for Aug. 7.