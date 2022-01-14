Former TU receiver Conner Floyd making it big in Hollywood

When Conner Floyd bet on himself and moved to Hollywood after graduating from the University of Tulsa, he traded in a football playbook for acting scripts and didn’t look back.
“Football was my first true love,” Floyd said in a phone interview. “I loved football so much. It was tough to say bye, but there was something in my bones that was telling me to go do this.
“I’ve got a lot of work to still do and I’m excited about that. That’s the cool thing about acting: You never stop learning and you never stop growing as an artist. But I do miss throwing the helmet on every now and then.”
Playing for the Hurricane in 2012-15, Floyd was a sure-handed slot receiver who became known for clutch catches on third down to extend drives. In the 2014 season opener against Tulane, he caught the winning touchdown in overtime.
“He’s kind of the unsung hero of the receivers, in my opinion,” coach Philip Montgomery said during Floyd’s senior year. “He’s a guy that’s not getting a lot of press but a guy that is very, very vital to what we’re doing.”
At TU, Floyd also caught the acting bug. He had been making goofy videos with friends since high school but started taking classes from a professor and decided to pursue a career in front of the camera after college.
Close to seven years later, Floyd is living the dream. He recently landed a role on “The Young and the Restless,” playing heartthrob Phillip “Chance” Chancellor IV on the soap opera since late November.
“I was absolutely stoked (to get the part),” Floyd said. “I was about to work out and I got the call and I had a little dance party in my garage because I was so jacked up.
“I’m learning a whole lot and I’m just trying to take advantage of this opportunity. I get to work with all these really savvy actors, and I truly believe that if you surround yourself with people who are greater than you, then you get greater. Hopefully I’ll better my game along the way on this journey.”
The road to daytime TV wasn’t always easy. Floyd had to sleep on couches and work odd jobs just to survive in Hollywood, and there were plenty of auditions that didn’t result in call-backs.
“It’s definitely hard, but those old football days taught me how to put in the work and grind it out,” he said. “I’m up for the challenge and I’ve got a lot of work left to do, so the journey doesn’t stop.”
Acting on a soap opera has been different from Floyd’s previous roles. Because the show is on five days a week, every day of shooting requires a significant amount of memorization and preparation.
“It really comes down to being prepared when you get on set and knowing your stuff and being professional,” Floyd said. “Coach (Bill) Blankenship used to tell us — and I say this to everyone out here — if you’re early, you’re on time; if you’re on time, you’re late; if you’re late, you’re left. I use that for just about everything now.”
Floyd is seemingly on a path to stardom, having been recently recognized in public for the first time. His family back home in Austin keeps him grounded but enjoys watching him on TV — and so do his former football teammates.
“They watch the heck out of it, and they’re so stoked to see me on there every day,” Floyd said. “I’ve even gotten all these football players watching a soap opera now. All of my teammates are calling me to say they saw me (on TV).”
Despite being busy with his career, Floyd stays in touch with his pals from TU as much as possible. He filmed a movie in Shawnee last year and visited Tulsa to catch up with his college quarterback and close friend, Dane Evans.
“I made some of my best friends in the whole world there at TU, so I definitely keep up with everybody,” he said. “I try to get as much Tulsa in as I can. I need to go up there more. I’d love to go to a game and see the coaches and everyone.”