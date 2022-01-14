Former TU receiver Conner Floyd making it big in Hollywood

“It really comes down to being prepared when you get on set and knowing your stuff and being professional,” Floyd said. “Coach (Bill) Blankenship used to tell us — and I say this to everyone out here — if you’re early, you’re on time; if you’re on time, you’re late; if you’re late, you’re left. I use that for just about everything now.”

Floyd is seemingly on a path to stardom, having been recently recognized in public for the first time. His family back home in Austin keeps him grounded but enjoys watching him on TV — and so do his former football teammates.

“They watch the heck out of it, and they’re so stoked to see me on there every day,” Floyd said. “I’ve even gotten all these football players watching a soap opera now. All of my teammates are calling me to say they saw me (on TV).”

Despite being busy with his career, Floyd stays in touch with his pals from TU as much as possible. He filmed a movie in Shawnee last year and visited Tulsa to catch up with his college quarterback and close friend, Dane Evans.

“I made some of my best friends in the whole world there at TU, so I definitely keep up with everybody,” he said. “I try to get as much Tulsa in as I can. I need to go up there more. I’d love to go to a game and see the coaches and everyone.”

