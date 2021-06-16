Former TU player Hardy Brown portrayed in new movie "12 Mighty Orphans"

Before Hardy Brown emerged as one of the hardest-hitting tacklers in NFL history, he was a versatile weapon at the University of Tulsa in the 1940s.

And before that, he was a standout player at the Masonic Home, an orphanage in Fort Worth, Texas. Brown was a central figure in a 2007 book by Jim Dent about the orphanage’s successful football team, and the book inspired the movie “12 Mighty Orphans,” which hits theaters in Tulsa this week.

“It’s always pretty intimidating when you’ve got a 350-plus-page book in front of you and you have to distill it down to a two-hour movie,” director Ty Roberts said. “There’s never going to be a lack of material. It’s just how to sew it together and how to tell the best story you can in two hours.”

The film tells the story about coach Rusty Russell, played by Luke Wilson, building the team into a contender in 1938 with the help of assistant Doc Hall, played by Martin Sheen. Brown, who wound up at the orphanage after witnessing his father’s murder, is among the players prominently portrayed.

“He’s a Cinderella story in many, many ways,” Roberts said. “He went on and played at Tulsa and went and played for many years for the 49ers. ... He inspired countless people along the way and hopefully will continue to do so.”