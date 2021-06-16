Former TU player Hardy Brown portrayed in new movie "12 Mighty Orphans"

Before Hardy Brown emerged as one of the hardest-hitting tacklers in NFL history, he was a versatile weapon at the University of Tulsa in the 1940s.
And before that, he was a standout player at the Masonic Home, an orphanage in Fort Worth, Texas. Brown was a central figure in a 2007 book by Jim Dent about the orphanage’s successful football team, and the book inspired the movie “12 Mighty Orphans,” which hits theaters in Tulsa this week.
“It’s always pretty intimidating when you’ve got a 350-plus-page book in front of you and you have to distill it down to a two-hour movie,” director Ty Roberts said. “There’s never going to be a lack of material. It’s just how to sew it together and how to tell the best story you can in two hours.”
The film tells the story about coach Rusty Russell, played by Luke Wilson, building the team into a contender in 1938 with the help of assistant Doc Hall, played by Martin Sheen. Brown, who wound up at the orphanage after witnessing his father’s murder, is among the players prominently portrayed.
“He’s a Cinderella story in many, many ways,” Roberts said. “He went on and played at Tulsa and went and played for many years for the 49ers. ... He inspired countless people along the way and hopefully will continue to do so.”
The movie was filmed in Texas and relied on many first-time actors in addition to household names like Wilson, Sheen and Robert Duvall. Up-and-comer Jake Austin Walker secured the role of Brown, but most of the other players are played by locals.
“For these kids to come in and out of nowhere be cast in a gymnasium in Santo, Texas, and get a role next to Martin Sheen and Luke Wilson, I think is kind of amazing and so worth it for me in the end,” Roberts said. "It’s those opportunities that I looked for as a young man trying to break into the industry.”
A true underdog story, “12 Mighty Orphans” features a group of kids navigating difficult pasts, dealing with the Great Depression and inspiring a nation. Although seemingly branded as a sports movie, it is intended to have a broader appeal.
“I loved that we had a lot of adversity in the story and in the back story and we could sort of tie it in there together to show how this one season came together and the influences on all the boys and what they had on the nation,” Roberts said. “It’s a drama set to the backdrop of football ... but there’s a lot more going on around it.
“I kind of wanted to stay away from that (sports movie) label to a degree, but at the same time I’m embracing it as well. I think it’s a good combo of both.”