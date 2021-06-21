Former TU linebacker Zaven Collins arrested in Arizona

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins works out during an NFL rookie minicamp last month. Matt York/AP
Former University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on complaints of excessive speed and reckless driving.
According to a release from Scottsdale police, Collins was driving a Mercedes that was observed going 76 mph in a 35 mph zone shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. He was pulled over, arrested and booked into jail before being released later in the day.
Collins, 22, was drafted 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in April after a stellar career for the Golden Hurricane. A Hominy native, he went from under-recruited out of high school to the nation's top defensive player last season.
In Arizona, excessive speeding is a misdemeanor defined as going more than 20 mph beyond the speed limit or exceeding 85 mph. Reckless driving also is a misdemeanor.
Photos: Arizona Cardinals' first-round pick Zaven Collins' career so far, from Hominy High School to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane
November 2020 video: Zaven Collins' 96-yard interception return for TD seals TU's win over Tulane
Zaven Collins
An image of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins is displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals with the 16 pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Zaven Collins
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins claps after completing the bench press during NFL football pro day in Tulsa, Okla., in this Friday, April 2, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Zaven Collins
Tulsa's Zaven Collins talks with teammates during the Golden Hurricane win over SMU at H.A. Chapman Stadium on the University of Tulsa campus in Tulsa on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Zaven Collins
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) runs back an interception for a score against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Zaven Collins
Central Florida running back Johnny Richardson (25) is tackled by Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) after rushing for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Zaven Collins
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) lines up during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Zaven Collins
Defensive Linebackers defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie working with Zaven Collins at University of Tulsa football practice in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 10, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins rushes in during the football game against the Houston Cougars at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 23, 2019. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) is sacked by Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Zaven Collins
University of Tulsa football's Zaven Collins during media day in Tulsa, OK, Aug.15, 2019. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins runs through drills during Tulsa's football practice at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Aug. 3, 2019. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Tulsa's head coach Philip Montgomery congratulating Zaven Collins during game against SMU at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK, Nov. 24, 2018. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (23) tries to get the Tulsa fans to be loud during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville, AR on Oct. 20, 2018. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Tulsa Golden Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins (left) celebrates after a sack of South Florida Bulls quarterback Blake Barnett during the game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Oct. 12, 2018. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Tulsa's Zaven Collins (right) pulls down Corey Taylor II during the spring game at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on April 7, 2018. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Hominy's Zaven Collins (middle right) is flanked by Hominy defensive coordinator Ed Green (far left), his mother Haley and Hominy head coach Scott Harmon (right) at his signing ceremony where he signed with the University of Tulsa on Feb. 1, 2017. BEN JOHNSON/For the Tulsa World
Zaven Collins
Hominy's Zaven Collins fights off Wynnewood's Colten Keith during the Class A state football championship game between Wynnewood and Hominy in Choctaw, Okla., Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Zaven Collins
Hominy's Zaven Collins scores a touchdown as Wynnewood's Brody Odom tries to bring him down during the Class A state football championship game between Wynnewood and Hominy in Choctaw, Okla., Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Zaven Collins
Hominy's Zaven Collins breaks up a pass inteneded for Wynnewood's Karsten Mathis during the Class A state football championship game between Wynnewood and Hominy in Choctaw, Okla., Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
Zaven Collins
Hominy quarterback Zaven Collins (13) runs during the Class A football semifinal between Afton and Hominy, at Owasso Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. Tulsa World File
Zaven Collins
Rejoice Christian's Chad Stephens, No. 24, and Trevor White attempt to tackle Hominy's Zaven Collins on Aug. 31, 2015. Owasso Reporter file photo
Zaven Collins
Braydon Revard gives chase during of Hominy's Zaven Collins on Aug. 22, 2015. Owasso Reporter file photo
$1 for 6 months
Just $1 for 6 months for a digital-only subscription for a limited time. Subscribe in less than a minute:
go.tulsaworld.com/june1
From his gymnastics days as a child to local sports star at Hominy to now a potential Heisman candidate at TU.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!