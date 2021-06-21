 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former TU linebacker Zaven Collins arrested in Arizona
0 Comments

Former TU linebacker Zaven Collins arrested in Arizona

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Zaven Collins (copy)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins works out during an NFL rookie minicamp last month. Matt York/AP

Former University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on complaints of excessive speed and reckless driving.

According to a release from Scottsdale police, Collins was driving a Mercedes that was observed going 76 mph in a 35 mph zone shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. He was pulled over, arrested and booked into jail before being released later in the day.

Collins, 22, was drafted 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in April after a stellar career for the Golden Hurricane. A Hominy native, he went from under-recruited out of high school to the nation's top defensive player last season.

In Arizona, excessive speeding is a misdemeanor defined as going more than 20 mph beyond the speed limit or exceeding 85 mph. Reckless driving also is a misdemeanor.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News