Former TU linebacker Zaven Collins arrested in Arizona

Former University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona, on complaints of excessive speed and reckless driving.

According to a release from Scottsdale police, Collins was driving a Mercedes that was observed going 76 mph in a 35 mph zone shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday. He was pulled over, arrested and booked into jail before being released later in the day.

Collins, 22, was drafted 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in April after a stellar career for the Golden Hurricane. A Hominy native, he went from under-recruited out of high school to the nation's top defensive player last season.

In Arizona, excessive speeding is a misdemeanor defined as going more than 20 mph beyond the speed limit or exceeding 85 mph. Reckless driving also is a misdemeanor.

