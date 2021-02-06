Former TU, Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson finally gets Hall of Fame call

Finally, Drew Pearson is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Dallas Cowboys legend received the call Saturday night after years of waiting, joining a 2021 class that includes Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson. They will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August.

Pearson, 70, is the fourth University of Tulsa alumnus selected to the Hall of Fame. He joins Bob St. Clair, who was inducted in 1990, and Jim Finks and Steve Largent, who were inducted in 1995.

A New Jersey native, Pearson chose to attend TU so he could play football and baseball. He was a quarterback who moved to wide receiver as a junior, catching 55 passes for 1,119 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons.

Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 1973, Pearson enjoyed an accomplished 11-year career in the NFL and totaled 7,822 yards. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and played on three Super Bowl teams including Dallas’ victory in Super Bowl XII in 1978.

