Former TU cornerback Reggie Robinson II placed on IR by Dallas Cowboys
  • Updated
Browns Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reggie Robinson II warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Dallas Cowboys placed former Tulsa cornerback Reggie Robinson II on injured reserve on Tuesday.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Robinson left last Friday's preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals with turf toe.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Robinson played in five games last season for the Cowboys.

NFL teams needed to cut rosters to 85 active players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. The next cutdown dates are Aug. 24 (80 players) and Aug. 31 (53 players). Teams can sign additional players to its practice squad beginning Sept. 1.

