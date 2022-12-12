 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former TU coach Philip Montgomery hired as Auburn offensive coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
South Florida vs Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery looks on during the game against the South Florida Bulls at H.A. Chapman Stadium on 11/18/22. 

 Brett Rojo, For the Tulsa World

Kelly Hines joins the podcast this week to talk about the new TU coach, also why Justin Wright is one of her favorite players she's covered.

Former University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery has landed on his feet.

Montgomery has joined Hugh Freeze's inaugural Auburn staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports. Montgomery changed his Twitter bio Sunday night to reflect the move.

Before an eight-year run and a 43-53 record with the Hurricane, Montgomery was a successful offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Baylor. He previously was an offensive assistant at Houston.

Montgomery coached TU to four bowls, and the 2016 team won 10 games. In 2020, the Hurricane finished runner-up in the American Athletic Conference.

