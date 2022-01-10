Former TU baseball player Les Rogers dies

“He was a great leader without having to say anything. He led by example. He wanted to be put in the toughest situations. He thrived on competition and being the best player he could be.”

Rogers signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after completing his junior year in 1970 and played in the minor leagues until an injury cut his career short. He came back to Tulsa and joined the Tulsa Fire Department, serving for more than two decades until 1993.

In 1989, Rogers was inducted into the TU athletic hall of fame. The entire 1969 team was honored several years later, and Rogers also is in the McLain hall of fame.

“(Being inducted at TU is) an honor,” Rogers told the Tulsa World then. “It was a real surprise to me. Some of those names in there — that’s something else.

“I know athletics is something that can all be taken away from you in one day. I went through my high school career and had good things happen to me in college. At least I got the opportunity to try and play professional baseball. I have no complaints.”

Rogers also advocated for the return of TU baseball after the program was discontinued in 1980.