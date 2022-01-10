Former TU baseball player Les Rogers dies

Les Rogers, an All-America baseball player at the University of Tulsa who played third base on the team that finished runner-up at the 1969 College World Series, died Monday morning at age 73.
Born in California before moving to Tulsa in elementary school, Rogers was a multiple-sport star at McLain and would have signed with the Detroit Tigers out of high school if not for a broken shoulder. He went on to have a standout college career at TU.
“When I was at McLain, Les was two years behind me,” former TU basketball coach John Phillips said. “He was the greatest athlete I had ever seen. He could play all the sports. He had a quiet demeanor about him, but he would beat you on the athletic field with his highly competitive abilities.”
Rogers was recruited by major colleges for football but chose TU so he could participate in football and baseball. He was injured in football as a freshman, so he focused on playing baseball for legendary coach Gene Shell.
Surrounded by talent on teams that won Missouri Valley Conference championships, Rogers shined. He had a .375 career batting average with nine home runs and 85 RBIs.
“From the young ages of little league ball through college, you always knew Les would be successful in life,” high school and college teammate Roger Whitaker said. “He had superior talent and was a leader. He wasn’t arrogant, but confident.
“He was a great leader without having to say anything. He led by example. He wanted to be put in the toughest situations. He thrived on competition and being the best player he could be.”
Rogers signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after completing his junior year in 1970 and played in the minor leagues until an injury cut his career short. He came back to Tulsa and joined the Tulsa Fire Department, serving for more than two decades until 1993.
In 1989, Rogers was inducted into the TU athletic hall of fame. The entire 1969 team was honored several years later, and Rogers also is in the McLain hall of fame.
“(Being inducted at TU is) an honor,” Rogers told the Tulsa World then. “It was a real surprise to me. Some of those names in there — that’s something else.
“I know athletics is something that can all be taken away from you in one day. I went through my high school career and had good things happen to me in college. At least I got the opportunity to try and play professional baseball. I have no complaints.”
Rogers also advocated for the return of TU baseball after the program was discontinued in 1980.
“It’s hard for me to understand why TU gave up a program that brought national recognition to the school,” he said. “I don’t know the reason. But I would sure love to see it back again.”
Rogers, who was diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer last summer, will be remembered during a celebration of life ceremony slated for April.