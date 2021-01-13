Former OU linebacker Jon-Michael Terry to transfer to TU

The University of Tulsa defense landed a significant addition Wednesday, when former Oklahoma linebacker Jon-Michael Terry announced his commitment to the Hurricane on Twitter.
Terry, a Tulsa native who graduated from Victory Christian, played in 42 games in four years for the Sooners and recorded 51 career tackles including 22 in 2020. He will be a graduate transfer, taking advantage of the NCAA's additional year of eligibility.
Ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN out of high school, Terry totaled 175 tackles as a senior and was selected the No. 3 recruit in Oklahoma by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. He redshirted his first year at OU in 2016.
The Hurricane received a verbal commitment Tuesday night from another defensive player from Tulsa, Holland Hall defensive end Owen Ostroski. TU signed six players in December, all from out of state.
A look at OU and OSU football transfers announced during the 2021 offseason
WR Charleston Rambo
QB Tanner Mordecai
QB Chandler Morris
RB T.J. Pledger
LB Jon-Michael Terry
S Robert Barnes
TE Jalin Conyers
OL Trent Pullen
WR Landon Wolf
LB Carson Kropp
RB Micah Cooper
QB Shaun Taylor
TE Jelani Woods
WR Dee Anderson
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
OSUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything orange and black
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452