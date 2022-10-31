Former local high school football star who went on to NFL, Mike Fanning, passes away

Tulsa native Mike Fanning, a former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman and current University of Tulsa athletics employee, passed away Sunday at the age of 69. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Fanning wrestled and played football at Edison High School and went on to play football for the Fighting Irish before embarking on a 10-year NFL career.

Over the last 13 years, Fanning worked in the University of Tulsa athletics department, initially in group ticket sales and since 2013 as the special assistant for administration and operations.

“We are saddened by the news of Mike’s passing,” TU Athletic Director Rick Dickson said in a statement. “He was a tremendous football player at Notre Dame and in the NFL and carried that competitiveness and work ethic into everyday life. He was such a likeable person who worked to help TU athletics achieve success.”

While at Notre Dame, Fanning contributed to a Fighting Irish defense that ranked second in the nation as Notre Dame claimed the 1973 NCAA National Championship. In 1974, the Irish defense ranked first and Fanning was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, while earning second-team honors from the Associated Press, The Sporting News and Time magazine.

Fanning was then drafted in the ninth overall in the 1975 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and played there for eight seasons. Fanning took over as the starting left defensive tackle in 1979 and had a career-high 10 sacks that season, starting in Super Bowl XIV, which the Rams lost to Pittsburgh.

He was traded to the Detroit Lions in 1983 and played one year for them before signing with Seattle as a free agent for the 1984 season, when he delivered seven sacks. He finished his NFL career having played 137 games with 43.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

He eventually returned to Tulsa and joined the TU athletic department in 2009.

A retired rancher, Fanning is survived by his son and two daughters.