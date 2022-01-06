 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Jenks WR Isaiah Epps commits to TU as grad transfer
TULSA FOOTBALL

Former Jenks WR Isaiah Epps commits to TU as grad transfer

  • Updated
HS Lewis (copy)

Isaiah Epps (left) caught 59 passes for 1,209 yards as a senior at Jenks in 2016.

 Tulsa World file

Former Jenks wide receiver Isaiah Epps is returning to the Tulsa area to conclude his college career.

Epps, who has spent the past five years at Kentucky, is headed to the University of Tulsa as a graduate transfer. Epps announced his commitment to the Hurricane on Instagram on Thursday night.

As a senior at Jenks, Epps set a school record with 1,209 receiving yards in 2016. He caught 59 passes that season and scored 13 touchdowns.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 189 pounds, Epps played in every game as a freshman and sophomore at Kentucky but missed the 2019 season because of a left foot injury that occurred during preseason practice. He had eight catches in 2020 and 11 in 2021.

Epps did not play in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa last month because he was involved in a car accident along with a teammate, but both were expected to be fine.

The addition of Epps will help bolster a receiving corps that lost Josh Johnson and Ezra Naylor II, who are pursuing the NFL, and Sam Crawford Jr., who transferred to Rice. Last month, TU signed four wide receivers including junior-college transfer Nick Rempert.

Watch Now: It was a rough start, but the Hurricane showed resilience and won a bowl game and finished 7-6 during the 2021 season.

