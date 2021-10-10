Former coach Tubby Smith to enter TU's Athletic Hall of Fame

Former basketball coach Tubby Smith is among those who will be inducted into the University of Tulsa’s Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.

Other inductees are former athletes Michelle Sechser (rowing), Chris O’Hare (men’s track and cross country), Ryan Pore (men’s soccer) and Jeb Blount (football) along with the 1971 baseball team. Induction ceremonies will be scheduled for the spring.

At the helm in 1991-95, Smith won two Missouri Valley Conference titles and made two NCAA Tournament appearances in his four years, taking the Hurricane to the Sweet Sixteen in 1994 and 1995. His record at TU was 74-43 before going on to coach elsewhere, winning the national championship at Kentucky in 1998.

After competing at TU in 2004-08, Sechser has become one of the world’s top rowers in the lightweight division, placing fifth in Tokyo at this year’s Olympics. She was the Hurricane’s MVP as a sophomore, twice helped deliver the Midwest Collegiate Championship and had multiple top-10 performances.