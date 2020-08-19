Former Bixby offensive lineman Bryce Bray is transferring to the University of Tulsa, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
Bray spent less than a week in the NCAA’s transfer portal. He was removed from the Oklahoma State roster after having committed what a university official said was a violation of a team policy.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, Bray started 10 games for the Cowboys last season as a redshirt freshman. He was a Rivals.com three-star recruit out of Bixby, where he was on three state-championship teams.
Barring a waiver, Bray will likely have to sit out the 2020 season, which opens Sept. 12 at OSU.