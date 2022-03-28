Former All-American, TU coach Simpson returns Wednesday to Cowgirl Stadium

Former Cowgirl All-American Madi Sue Simpson will visit Cowgirl Stadium's visitor's dugout for the first time Wednesday as an assistant for the University of Tulsa.

OSU (24-6) hosted TU (12-8-1) on Oct. 6 for an exhibition in Cowgirl Stadium, six days after Simpson joined Crissy Strimple's staff, but Wednesday will be Simpson's first time coaching a game in Stillwater. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

"This will be my second time (against OSU) but my first real game," Simpson said. "I'm just excited to be in that atmosphere again, seeing friendly faces that I know around in the stands … but then, also, being on the other side is going to be a little bit different, but I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

Simpson, formerly Madi Sue Montgomery, traded in her orange and white for blue and gold in September after a stint as a graduate assistant for the Cowgirls from 2019-21.

Before that, Simpson was an accomplished second baseman for the Cowgirls from 2016-19. She graduated OSU's all-time leader in consecutive starts with 244 games. Altogether, she holds eight university career records, including 203 RBI, 488 assists and 45 turned double plays.

Simpson was an all-Big 12 selection four times, three times all-region and an All-American in 2019, also racking up all-Big 12 academic first-team honors all four seasons. She graduated from OSU in 2019 with degrees in management and marketing and a minor in sports management.

Simpson's fondest memory as a Cowgirl: helping to build the program, now among the best teams in the Big 12, from a 21-31 record the season before she arrived at OSU. In each of Simpson's four seasons at OSU, the Cowgirls bested the previous season's win total.

"When I was a freshman there playing, it was a lot smaller. We didn't have seats filling up," Simpson said. "And then as I got to my junior year … people just wanted to go watch Cowgirl softball, so that was pretty cool having that there.

"And then hosting a regional there my senior year will always be an awesome memory, as well."

Despite her accomplished career, Simpson does not expect "anything crazy" from OSU fans Wednesday night, but her history with the program adds greater motivation than usual to defeat the No. 10 Cowgirls.

"Obviously, it's my old school, but key word is 'old school'," Simpson said. "Now I'm with Tulsa, and I'm going to coach my girls up to go in there and get a W. Hopefully, we can do that. That would be cool."

Following the OSU game, the Golden Hurricane travels for a three-game conference series at Wichita State at 5 p.m Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

