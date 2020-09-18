Former AD Rick Dickson returns to TU as interim athletic director

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former University of Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson has been tabbed to run the athletic department on an interim basis, the university announced Friday.

A Tulsa native and a TU graduate, Dickson was the Hurricane's athletic director in 1990-94 before leading athletic departments at Washington State (1994-2000) and Tulane (2000-15).

He fills a vacancy created by the departure of Derrick Gragg, whose final day was Thursday. Gragg left TU after seven years to take a senior vice president position with the NCAA.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Rick's caliber during this transition to lead our student-athletes and Athletics Department," TU interim president Janet Levit said. "His rich history with our university and community gives him the tools to hit the ground running in support of our student-athletes, coaches, trainers and staff."

Dickson attended Bishop Kelley High School and played football at TU before graduating in 1977. His wife, Brenda, graduated from TU in 1979.

"Our love for this university and the city of Tulsa runs deep," Dickson said. "I look forward to working with everyone in the department re-energizing the commitment to achieve our goals, on the athletic field and in the classroom, and the community."