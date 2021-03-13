Following turnaround season, TU opens spring practice Sunday

After finishing as the runner-up in the American Athletic Conference, the University of Tulsa football team embarks on spring practice Sunday with a clear goal in mind.
“We’ve got a lot of our seniors that elected to come back and play this year with the opportunity and the mindset and the goal to not only get back to the conference championship game but to go out there and win it,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “That’s been our focus.”
From the Hurricane team that won all six of its regular-season league games before losing by three to Cincinnati in the title game and by two to Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl, almost everyone is back in 2021. The notable exceptions are quarterback Zach Smith, running back Corey Taylor II and linebacker Zaven Collins.
Counting three players who missed last season because of injuries or COVID-19, TU has a total of 32 players who have started at least one game in their careers. Nine starters from last year are back on offense and 10 on defense in addition to all of the specialists.
“This spring, we get a chance to get back on the field and get a chance to continue to grow and continue to raise the standard and continue to push each other to develop at an even stronger rate, at a higher level and prepare ourselves for next fall,” Montgomery said. “I’m excited to get back on the field with our guys and excited to see them get back out and grow. It doesn’t seem that long ago that we were on the field, and that’s a good thing.”
Spring storylines to watch
Quarterback battle: With Smith moving on after two years as a starter to pursue an NFL career, TU will have a competition to determine the starting quarterback. Seth Boomer, last year’s backup, is recovering from a foot injury that occurred in the Tulane game and will be limited during the spring.
Davis Brin, who propelled the Hurricane to an improbable come-from-behind victory against Tulane, is expected to receive the majority of the reps in spring practice.
“He’s obviously the frontrunner at this point,” Montgomery said. “He’s really preparing himself to be the starter. He’s always done that in years past, but obviously the emphasis is even more now.”
New faces on staff: Montgomery is working to finalize his staff for spring practice following the departures of three longtime assistants to positions with SEC teams or in the NFL. TU has hired veteran Jesse Williams to oversee the defensive line but hasn’t identified a running backs or cornerbacks coach.
“One of the things that’s been really unique about our situation is we haven’t had a ton of turnover and that’s been a blessing for us as we’ve continued to build this program and continued to want to build on top of what we’ve done,” Montgomery said. “With that being said, guys leave and it gives you an opportunity — (when) you’re bringing in some guys, you always look at is as an opportunity for us to continue to grow.
“It’s an opportunity for us to get better, too. It brings some fresh and some new things to the table. That’s exciting when it comes to that part of it.”
Brooks' return from injury: Running back Shamari Brooks was sidelined in 2020 with a torn ACL that occurred in practice the week of the season opener. He has rushed for 2,700 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career and will have a chance to become the program’s all-time leading rusher this fall.
“In my opinion, he’s really further ahead than what I thought he would be at this point,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to be very, very limited come spring ball time, but what he’s been able to do in the weight room and the strength that he’s been able to gain back already, what I’ve watched him do in our winter conditioning as far as opening up and starting to run and really do those things, he and (linebacker) Yohance (Burnett) both are much further ahead than what I thought they would be at this point.”