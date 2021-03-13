Following turnaround season, TU football opens spring practice Sunday

After finishing as the runner-up in the American Athletic Conference, the University of Tulsa football team embarks on spring practice Sunday with a clear goal in mind.

“We’ve got a lot of our seniors that elected to come back and play this year with the opportunity and the mindset and the goal to not only get back to the conference championship game but to go out there and win it,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “That’s been our focus.”

From the Hurricane team that won all six of its regular-season league games before losing by three to Cincinnati in the title game and by two to Mississippi State in the Armed Forces Bowl, almost everyone is back in 2021. The notable exceptions are quarterback Zach Smith, running back Corey Taylor II and linebacker Zaven Collins.

Counting three players who missed last season because of injuries or COVID-19, TU has a total of 32 players who have started at least one game in their careers. Nine starters from last year are back on offense and 10 on defense in addition to all of the specialists.