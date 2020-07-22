TU volleyball vs. Weber State (copy)

Tulsa middle blocker Callie Cook (center) attempts a hit between two Weber State players last season. Dave Crenshaw/University of Tulsa

 Dave Crenshaw/University of Tulsa

The American Athletic Conference will delay the start of some of its fall sports until at least Sept. 1 as a result of COVID-19, the league announced Wednesday.

The decision allows member institutions additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition for student-athletes, coaches and staff members, according to the announcement.

The delay will affect exhibition and nonconference competition for five University of Tulsa teams: men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

The rescheduling of nonconference contests will be determined by the schools.

Testing protocols were not detailed. The American previously announced football teams will be tested at least 72 hours before each game.

TU has been testing all of its athletes five days after they arrive on campus. The only disclosed results included three positives among athletes and one among employees.

