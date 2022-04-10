Five individuals, one team honored in TU Hall of Fame

The University of Tulsa wrapped up its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame weekend with an induction ceremony for its 2021 Hall of Fame class Saturday night in the Reynolds Center.

Five former TU athletes and one team were honored during the induction, which capped a weekend that included TU’s spring football game Saturday morning and the first Blue & Gold Gala on Friday night, which included raffles, auctions and live music.

Orlando “Tubby” Smith, the men’s basketball coach who led TU to two NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen appearances in 1994 and 1995, headlined the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

In four years at TU, Smith compiled a 74-43 record. He retired from coaching in February after a four-year stint at High Point, his alma mater.

Olympic rower Michelle Sechser was also inducted. Sechser rowed at TU from 2004-08 and has since become one of the world’s top rowers in the lightweight division. She finished fifth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the Lightweight Double Sculls.

Quarterback Jeb Blount threw for more than 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns as a quarterback at TU from 1972-75. He led the Golden Hurricane to two Missouri Valley Conference titles while throwing the ball to Seattle Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent. In Blount’s junior season, he led TU to an 8-3 overall record and a No. 19 final ranking.

In 1976, Blount was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the NFL Draft and went on to back up Ken Stabler on the Raiders’ Super Bowl XI championship team.

Ryan Pore played soccer at TU from 2002-04 and was named National Player of the Year by Soccer America in 2004. With a first-team selection in 2004 and a second-team selection in 2003, Pore is the only TU player to be named an All-American twice. He scored 123 points, second all-time at TU.

Chris O’Hare starred for TU’s cross country and track and field teams from 2009-13. He ran a 4:01.66 to claim the Division I indoor mile national title in 2012. He was an all-conference selection 14 times and an All-American six times. At the 106th Millrose Games in 2013, O’Hare broke the collegiate mile record, running a 3:52.98 against some of the world’s best racers.

The 1971 TU baseball team was inducted as well. The team finished third in the NCAA College World Series after going 35-13 overall and capturing TU’s third-consecutive Missouri Valley Conference baseball championship. Several members from the 1971 team were present to accept the award.

