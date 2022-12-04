Five double-digit scorers lead TU women roll over Lindenwood, 79-46

A balanced attack and strong defense lifted the University of Tulsa women to a dominating 79-46 victory over Lindenwood on Sunday afternoon at the Reynolds Center.

Maddie Bittle led the Golden Hurricane (6-2) with 14 points and four other Tulsa players hit double-digits in points as they won their third consecutive game. It was a good bounce-back game from Bittle, who scored just two points in the previous contest.

Defensively, Tulsa limited Lindenwood (0-7) to just 29.8 percent shooting, including just 22.2 percent in the first half when TU emerged with a 35-15 lead at halftime. Emily Benzschawel led Lindenwood with 20 points, shooting 8-for-14. The rest of the team was 9-for-43 (21.0 percent).

Lindenwood is still seeking its first Division I victory after moving up from Division II for this season.

Evans on a roll: Junior Jessika Evans has recorded her top two scoring games of the season in the last two contests and is on a roll. After matching a career-high with 16 points in the previous game against Duquesne (while also adding 15 rebounds), Evans scored 13 in this one, while also chipping in with six rebounds.

Poindexter contributions: Her points totals might be slightly down, but sophomore forward Temira Poindexter, TU’s leading scorer, is contributing at both ends of the floor. After a season-high 22 points against ORU in the Mayor’s Cup victory on Nov. 20, Poindexter’s point totals have been 6, 12, 10 and then 11 in this one. But she also chipped in with a game-high 10 rebounds, matching her career-high, for her third career double-double, and a season-high five assists.

Freshman breakout: Freshman Hadley Periman enjoyed a breakout performance, setting career-highs with 11 points and six rebounds (matching her total from the game against South Carolina State on Nov. 26) as well as 19:43 of playing time. She shot 5-for-5 from the floor, including 1-for-1 from 3-point range, for her second career 3. A 6-foot-2 guard from Tuttle, Periman’s minutes, points and rebound totals have increased significantly over the last three games as she has taken on more responsibilities with forward Katelyn Levings out of the lineup.

By the numbers

49.2 – shooting percentage for Tulsa in this one (31-for-63), their highest total of the season, including a scorching 56.3 percent (18-for-32) in the second half

12 – points for freshman Ahrray Young, marking her fifth game hitting double-digits in points. She also had five rebounds and two steals

19 – margin for TU to win the rebounding battle, 48-29, including a 27-14 advantage in the first half

15 – first-half points for Lindenwood, marking the fewest number of points allowed by Tulsa in the first half this season