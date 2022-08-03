First day of practice for TU 'like Christmas Day' for players, coaches

University of Tulsa football players have been working all summer in the weight room and studying film. On Wednesday morning, they finally got the chance to get out on the field and put it all to use.

For starting quarterback Davis Brin, the official start of the 2022 season — the first day of practice — was long-anticipated, even if the players weren’t even wearing full pads yet. That won’t happen until Sunday.

“It’s amazing, I’ve been waiting for this day, been working all summer and it felt a little bit like Christmas Day for me today,” Brin said. “Just being able to get back on the field, having offense, defense, everybody flying around, competing, I love it. It’s always the most exciting time of the year, and we’ll go and get better every day until Game 1.”

Teammate Anthony Goodlow, a defensive lineman who led the team with six sacks and was third with seven tackles for loss last season, agreed it was a lot of fun to finally get back into it, as the Golden Hurricane kicked off practice at 6:30 a.m. at Chapman Stadium.

“It feels great to be back out here with the team,” said Goodlow, who recorded 28 tackles overall last year, along with two quarterback hurries and a recovered fumble. “It still feels very special, because the whole summer, this is what we can’t wait for, to get out here and get some real practice in. It always feels good coming out here and working with the team.”

The excitement and energy level throughout the two-hour session was high, as TU starts a new year that it hopes will end with a third straight winning record and a bowl game.

Even coach Philip Montgomery, as long as he has been coaching, felt the butterflies.

“It’s funny, because you think after 25 years of doing it, our eighth season here, you think you would get over the jitters of Day 1 practice,” said Montgomery, who enters 2022 with a cumulative record of 38-46, including 13-9 over the past two seasons. “That excitement and that anticipation of getting on the field, and the season finally starting, you build up to it, you work towards it, and now you finally get to get on the field and work with these guys.

"I thought we had good energy, but that feeling of excitement on Day 1 never goes away.”

The first day of practice meant a little more for safety Kendarin Ray, who was back on the field for the first time since his 2021 season ended with a broken leg last October. Just getting out on the field again was special for him.

“I’m just happy, personally, being back out there again,” said Ray, who compiled 33 tackles (eighth overall on the squad) in the six games he played before his injury against Memphis, including a sack and a forced fumble. “It’s been a while for me, and I feel really comfortable back out there with my teammates. For me, it’s proving to myself that I can still be the same player I was before this injury took place. Physically, I’m feeling really good, I feel like I’m back to 100%.”

Ray had a nice pass break-up at one point in practice, knocking away a deep pass that Brin threw for JuanCarlos Santana during a drill that pitted just receivers against linebackers and defensive backs (i.e., featuring no offensive or defensive linemen).

Another player back on the practice field after last season ended prematurely was wide receiver Keylon Stokes, who caught 11 passes for 148 yards in just four games before suffering a season-ending injury. He looked good on Wednesday, at one point catching a 70-yard bomb from Brin and running it down for a touchdown during the full-on scrimmage portion toward the end of practice.

Montgomery was glad to see both players competing in practice.

“Injuries are part of our game, but that being said, they’re always really difficult and you see guys that work as hard as Keylon, as hard as Kendarin Ray, guys that have really sacrificed and put so much into it,” Montgomery said. “Both of those guys were team captains last year, and to lose those guys in the middle of the season, it’s heart-breaking for them, it’s heart-breaking for us. But it’s such a good feeling to see them come back, see them playing at the level and the speed that they need to be playing at, and I thought they both had a good day today.”

It's just the beginning, with a lot of work to come, but everyone is happy the fun stuff has finally started.

“Just to be sharp, and I tell everybody to know your job, do your job and just go execute at a high level,” Brin said of the mindset during the first few days of camp. “Mistakes are going to be made, but we’re going to learn every single day and watch the tape, so we’re excited to get better tomorrow.”