February homestand gives TU a chance to get back on track

The current installment of University of Tulsa basketball has produced countless head-in-his-hands moments for seventh-year coach Frank Haith.
The Hurricane has performed well at times but has been exasperating to watch at others, particularly during the lackluster stretch in which it has dropped three of its last four. Most recently, TU played poorly in a home loss against SMU on Wednesday, a winnable game that was important for seeding in the American Athletic Conference.
“It is frustrating,” Haith said after the game. “I told the team that. There’s so many things that we’re not doing as a basketball team right now that are controllables.”
While falling to fifth place in the league, TU (9-7, 6-5) has struggled on offense, seemingly more content to throw up bricks than run set plays or look for potential mismatches inside. Erratic post play has been a problem, but the Hurricane ranks second in the American in 3-pointers attempted in conference games despite being the second-worst in 3-point percentage (.273).
“We’re just not willing to pass the ball on offense at times,” Haith said. “Guys are open and we’re passing as a last resort.”
A lack of effort has been disappointing considering that’s how the Hurricane has been successful against better teams, upsetting first-place Houston and sweeping third-place Memphis. Against the Mustangs, TU didn’t act especially interested until a furious late rally that fell two points short.
“We don’t have SMU’s talent,” Haith said. “They’re more talented than us. The only chance we have to beat teams like SMU in this league is we have to play hard. We’ve to play with our identity, who we are. And if we don’t play that way, we don’t give ourselves a chance. We needed to play that way more than just the last six minutes of the game.”
The one thing working in TU’s favor in an attempt to get back on track is a February in which the team doesn’t travel. Because of a scheduling quirk related to COVID-19 postponements, the Hurricane plays all six of its games this month at the Reynolds Center, continuing with Saturday’s game against UCF (4-9, 2-8).
“We can get better with practice and get ourselves ready to do the things we need to do to give ourselves a chance,” Haith said. “It’s about winning, but I want us to learn and get better. … There’s a lot of things you can learn (through) embracing opportunities. We let one slip (Wednesday night) where we didn’t embrace the opportunity.”