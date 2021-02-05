February homestand gives TU a chance to get back on track

The current installment of University of Tulsa basketball has produced countless head-in-his-hands moments for seventh-year coach Frank Haith.

The Hurricane has performed well at times but has been exasperating to watch at others, particularly during the lackluster stretch in which it has dropped three of its last four. Most recently, TU played poorly in a home loss against SMU on Wednesday, a winnable game that was important for seeding in the American Athletic Conference.

“It is frustrating,” Haith said after the game. “I told the team that. There’s so many things that we’re not doing as a basketball team right now that are controllables.”

While falling to fifth place in the league, TU (9-7, 6-5) has struggled on offense, seemingly more content to throw up bricks than run set plays or look for potential mismatches inside. Erratic post play has been a problem, but the Hurricane ranks second in the American in 3-pointers attempted in conference games despite being the second-worst in 3-point percentage (.273).

“We’re just not willing to pass the ball on offense at times,” Haith said. “Guys are open and we’re passing as a last resort.”