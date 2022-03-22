Fans hope Eric Konkol will restore TU basketball's glory days

Fans sounded off on the hiring of Eric Konkol as the University of Tulsa's next men's basketball coach Tuesday.

Konkol was welcomed by more than 500 fans in the Reynolds Center for a news conference.

"It's time for some new juice," said Doug Crain, 64, who said he graduated from TU in 1980 and has attended games regularly since 1976. "I've been here for Bill (Self) and Tubby (Smith) and all the other good guys along the way."

Crain alluded to the Reynolds Center's early days, when the arena hosted no fewer than 7,700 fans per game during a five-season stretch from 1998 to 2003. During the 2021-22 season in which the Reynolds Center hosted fewer than 3,000 fans per game.

"Oh my gosh, it's incredible," Crain said. "When it's big, and, you know, when Wichita State would come and we'd fill up the place, there's a lot of energy. It won't take that much to get back where we were, where we need to be."

Rod Thompson, 46, a former TU player, basketball socialite and father of Oklahoma State sophomore guard Bryce Thompson, said he has crossed paths with Konkol while on the recruiting trail. Among his other exploits, Thompson has directed numerous grassroots basketball programs, including Oklahoma Run PWP and Team Griffin.

"I got to know (Konkol) and meet him when he was recruiting some of our players," Thompson said. "He's always been a very sharp guy, and I hear nothing but great things as far as the coaching side, and his reliability, I think is good."

Matt Watson and Eli Brown, both head basketball coaches at Tulsa Public Schools and TU fans, attended the conference. In the past eight seasons, only one local prospect, Webster class of 2021 guard Anthony Pritchard, signed to play at TU out of high school. Both men agreed they would like to see that trend change under Konkol.

"When I came to the Tulsa games that I came to this year, I thought that 30-35% of the attendance were local people and former coaches and supporters that were here to see Anthony," said Watson, 29, head coach at Webster. Watson coached Pritchard his first two years of high school as an assistant at Webster before stops at Booker T. Washington and Central.

"So I think when you see that, you look at how recruiting local talent turns into attendance," Watson said. "I think it will somewhat rectify that attendance issue on its own."

"When Tulsa was at its peak, they had a few Tulsa kids on the roster," said Brown, 40, who completed his second season as Booker T. Washington's head coach with a state tournament appearance in March.

"Tulsa people were coming out to go watch these games, which meant the stands were full and there was a lot of buzz in the city around the program. That's what you've gotta have."

