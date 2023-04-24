Kamdyn Benjamin might not have wound up at the University of Tulsa if not for something that happened a decade before he was born.

Benjamin’s dad was a receiver at Tarleton State, where former Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery played quarterback. That connection led to Benjamin walking on at TU in 2019.

“It played a huge role, just knowing that there was a relationship there and I knew I’d have a real opportunity,” Benjamin said. “It just kind of gave me hope that I would see that chance come through.”

He made the most of his opportunities, becoming a returner in 2021 and working his way into the rotation at receiver last season. Heading into his senior year, Benjamin will be relied on even more.

“I would expect Kam to have a solid special-team role and be one of our six receivers strongly in the mix and play inside or outside,” coach Kevin Wilson said. “He does need to get bigger, stronger. I’d like to see him as an older guy get a little bit bigger, stronger.”

What Benjamin lacks in size, he makes up for with speed. He said he enjoys being used on special teams, having versatility for punt and kick returns.

“It’s just you and the ball,” he said. “You get to be back there and just try to make a play and do what you can do to help the team. It’s just really exciting.”

Benjamin’s new position coach, Ryan Switzer, also was a receiver and returner in college. As a freshman at UNC, Switzer led the nation with 20.9 yards per punt return and scored five punt-return touchdowns.

“I think the biggest thing he’s done for me in that aspect is just telling me like kind of what he looked at, what he did and just how he practiced it,” Benjamin said. “He practiced so hard at the returns that when it came time of the games, he was prepared for everything.

“He’s shown me how to really practice at returning and to make those big plays. Do not just be surprised when they happen, but to expect them to happen.”

In his first full-time coaching role, Switzer oversees a receiving corps that includes Malachai Jones, Marquis Shoulders and Nick Rempert. A new face is former Bixby standout Braylin Presley, an Oklahoma State transfer.

“(Switzer) wants the best out of all of us,” Benjamin said. “I think the first thing he ever told us is he won’t cheat us. If you make a good play, he’s going to congratulate you, but then he's also going to tell you what you could have done better and how that play could have turned into a touchdown versus just a big play.

“He’s really trying to teach us to be the best receiver we can be — not just an explosive room, but the best room in the country. That’s our goal, and that’s what we’re striving to achieve.”

Benjamin, who is no longer a walk-on, is known within the team for excellence in the classroom. He earned his undergraduate degree in three years and will graduate with a master’s in business administration in December.

“My parents are educators,” said Benjamin, whose dad coaches at Cedar Hill (Texas) High School and whose mom is the athletic director there. “I made sure I got an education.”