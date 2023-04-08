Kevin Wilson spent extended time with the University of Tulsa offensive line in a recent practice, watching an experienced group at the positions he played at throughout his career and where he has high-level expertise.

“He loves working with us,” center Will Farniok said. “All of us guys love having him around. You can definitely tell he’s a genius when it comes to making plays and schemes. You can trust that he knows what he’s talking about.”

In his first season, Wilson inherits an offensive line that returns four starters. The only notable departure from last year’s unit was left tackle Dillon Wade, who followed Philip Montgomery to Auburn.

Six players have started games — Jaden Muskrat, Chester Baah, Darrell Simpson, Tai Marks, Bryce Bray and Farniok — and three others have meaningful playing experience — Gabe Cantu, Walter Young Bear and Jeremy Jones.

Also on the roster are redshirt freshmen Daniel Ademisoye, Tanyon Zachary and Micah Walters in addition to former FBS transfers Kai-Leon Herbert and Brody Wisecarver. TU signed high schoolers Bennett Ringleb and Kasen Carpenter in February.

“It’s been really good,” Wilson said when asked about the offensive line. “There are some transfers and some guys who it’s kind of their time to step up. It is an older, fourth- and fifth-year crowd. There are a couple young players and I know we signed a couple young guys we like.”

Wilson must have positive thoughts about the offensive line, or he wouldn’t bring it up. Asked a question about the quarterback position, Wilson said: “You don’t want to talk about right guard? We’ve got a couple good right guards.”

Coaching the offensive line is Ryan Stanchek, a 36-year-old who worked in similar capacities at Austin Peay, Florida A&M, Southern Miss and Alcorn State. He also studied under Wilson for three seasons as a graduate assistant at Indiana.

“(The offensive line is) a position near and dear to me and it’s a position (where) I think we know how to teach them how to play the game schematically right but not be so robotic where they can’t play hard and have fun,” Wilson said. “I think our kids will learn how to have fun playing the way we want to play.”

The previous staff produced two offensive line standouts who are making names for themselves in the NFL — Tyler Smith with the Dallas Cowboys and Chris Paul with the Washington Commanders. This year’s group has key pieces with chemistry and an opportunity to propel TU to offensive fireworks given the talent at quarterback and the skill positions.

“I think playing next to each other and kind of getting that rhythm … you have that feel and you know what that guy next to you is going to do,” Farniok said. “I think that helps a lot.”