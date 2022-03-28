Experienced linebacker corps leading TU's defense through spring

In the University of Tulsa’s 3-3-5 defense, each linebacker — the Mike, the Star and the Will — must have a unique skill set to contribute to its responsibilities within the greater scheme.

“(TU linebackers) need to be able to have their wits about them, be smart guys, understand the game of football,” said first-year TU Linebackers Coach Craig Suits, who played linebacker at TU from 2014-17. “Physically, we’re looking … for big guys that can play in space, that can run, but they can also play in the tackle box and be physical.”

The chief source on the 3-3-5 defense is defensive coordinator Luke Olson, who, as an assistant, helped to install the formation in 2018 under the supervision of former defensive coordinator Bill Young and crafted it further for Joseph Gillespie from 2019-21. This spring previews his 11th season on TU’s staff after being promoted to defensive coordinator in January.

Olson said he looks to recruit players with “that intangible that you can’t coach.”

“Sometimes it’s (motor), sometimes it’s, ‘this guy has a ton of length,’” Olson said. “We’re looking for that more agile, athletic-type linebacker that can handle all of that stuff.”

Olson said no player has necessarily locked down any of the three positions this spring, but he has a group of returning players with experience to pick from.

“We’re kind of rolling around and seeing who fits best where, and who can pick up that position best as opposed to the other positions,” Olson said.

The Mike, in TU’s defense, is “not a typical Mike,” Suits said.

“We want it to be a bigger guy that can still move, play downhill, blow things up,” Suits said.

Justin Wright, a returning starter who tied for a team-best 82 total tackles last season, has been a frontrunner for the Mike position this spring. At 6-foot-2-inches, 239 pounds, he fits the mold.

“(Wright) is stepping up, understanding the defense on another level,” Suits said, “trying to be a team player, pulling other guys along.”

Dorian Hopkins, a 6-foot redshirt junior from Memphis, Tennessee, made 26 tackles last season and has split reps with Wright this spring. Olson said Hopkins “has done a really great job, just continuing to pick up the defense.”

The Star is utilized more frequently in pass coverage than the Mike and usually lines up to the wide side of the field when the opposing offensive is on a hash. Grant Sawyer, a 6-2 graduate student, appeared in all 13 games last season and has shared reps at Star this spring.

“(The Star) is more of an in-space type of guy,” Suits said. “We want him to be a little bit taller, have a little bit more length on him. Maybe he’s not going to weigh quite as much as a guy that plays Mike or Will.”

The Will is like a hybrid between the Star and the Mike and needs to be capable of playing in coverage or playing downhill.

“We want him to be kind of the same attributes as the Star, ‘cause he’s also going to play out of the box,” Suits said, “but built like a Mike linebacker, because he’s also going to be in the box some.”

Jon-Michael Terry, a Victory Christian graduate and former University of Oklahoma linebacker, transferred to TU before the 2021 season but only appeared in four games before a season-ending injury last season. Olson said he is interchangeable, but so far he has done well in the Will role.

“This spring is really beneficial and important to (Terry), because he missed most of the season last year,” Olson said, “so we’re really glad to have him back.”

TU continues its spring schedule this week with practices Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. TU’s spring schedule concludes April 9 with its spring game.

