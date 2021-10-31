 Skip to main content
ESPN's 'College GameDay' headed to Tulsa game at Cincinnati
ESPN COLLEGE GAMEDAY

Lee Corso (left), Kirk Herbstreit and ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be in Cincinnati this week when the Bearcats play host to Tulsa.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

For the first time, ESPN's College GameDay will originate from the site of a University of Tulsa game.

The show is headed this week to unbeaten Cincinnati, which the Hurricane visits at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It is the Bearcats' homecoming game.

"This is a huge week (for Cincinnati)," host Rece Davis said in a video posted on Twitter. "We will know exactly what the College Football Playoff selection committee thinks of the Bearcats and we'll react to it."

Cincinnati is ranked second in this week's Associated Press poll. The first College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night.

"I think Cincinnati will probably be No. 2 in the first rankings ... but you're going to be No. 1 on Saturday morning starting at 9 o'clock Eastern time," Davis said. "Cincinnati, here comes 'College GameDay' and we can't wait."

TU, which dropped to 3-5 with a 20-17 loss to Navy on Friday night, is playing at Nippert Stadium for a third consecutive year. The Hurricane lost 24-13 in 2019, then stumbled 27-24 in the 2020 American Athletic Conference title game after the regular-season meeting in Tulsa was canceled because of the Bearcats' COVID situation.

