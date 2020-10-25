Eric Bailey: Lasting memory was photo with my son, who was in the TU band

The favorite part of the Tulsa-Notre Dame football game was a snapshot that I took after the Golden Hurricane’s 28-27 win in South Bend.
My son, Jordan, was in the Tulsa marching band and had a chance to witness one of TU’s all-time great wins from the corner of the playing field.
He cheered as linebacker Shawn Jackson picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown before halftime. His friends joined him in going ecstatic when Damaris Johnson returned a punt for a touchdown to silence Notre Dame Stadium.
After the game, I joined him in the end zone for a quick picture. I told the young lady to “make sure to get the scoreboard in the shot.”
There were exciting moments in that game. Tulsa wasted no time scoring a touchdown on its first possession, but no one knew it would be TU’s only offensive score of the day.
There were memorable plays. Jackson’s 66-yard interception, Johnson’s 59-yard punt return, G.J. Kinne’s 31-yard pass to Ricky Johnson on third-and-26 during the game-winning drive, Kevin Fitzpatrick’s 27-yard field goal to give Tulsa the lead for good and, of course, John Flanders’ interception in the end zone to seal the victory.
Ten years later, it’s fun to reflect on the different plays. But that picture of Jordan and me will be my best memory.
In 2010, Bailey was the World’s TU beat writer. Today, he covers the Oklahoma Sooners.
What happened a decade ago in South Bend, Indiana, provided unforgettable moments in University of Tulsa football history.
