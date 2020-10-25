Eric Bailey: Lasting memory was photo with my son, who was in the TU band

The favorite part of the Tulsa-Notre Dame football game was a snapshot that I took after the Golden Hurricane’s 28-27 win in South Bend.

My son, Jordan, was in the Tulsa marching band and had a chance to witness one of TU’s all-time great wins from the corner of the playing field.

He cheered as linebacker Shawn Jackson picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown before halftime. His friends joined him in going ecstatic when Damaris Johnson returned a punt for a touchdown to silence Notre Dame Stadium.

After the game, I joined him in the end zone for a quick picture. I told the young lady to “make sure to get the scoreboard in the shot.”

There were exciting moments in that game. Tulsa wasted no time scoring a touchdown on its first possession, but no one knew it would be TU’s only offensive score of the day.