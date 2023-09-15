Although Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson and offensive lineman Darrell Simpson have ties to the University of Oklahoma, they will be focused on their current teams instead of the past when the Golden Hurricane and Sooners meet at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

It will be a significant reunion for Wilson and OU head coach Brent Venables. The coaches worked together at OU from 2002-2010. When Wilson was offensive coordinator and Venables was defensive coordinator they frequently competed against one another at practice.

Wilson acknowledges how their history together could potentially affect the upcoming game, but he also emphasizes that it has been over a decade since they last coached together.

“Enough about my time at OU, which was awesome, but the real deal right now is again the focus on our guys and our team,” Wilson said during Tuesday's press conference.

“I know Brent is laser-focused on his team and here too, and the strides (that) are made. So that’s a neat little backdrop story but to me, I’m more concerned with our team and putting together great plans this week, practicing well and going out and playing well.”

Simpson transferred to TU after playing four seasons with OU. This game marks the first time he will go up against his former team. Much like Wilson, Simpson isn’t preoccupied with his past, instead channeling all of his energy and focus toward TU.

“I’m ready to just get on the field, test my limits on where I’m at on the football field,” said Simpson.

OU's defense will provide another good gauge on where the Hurricane stands offensively.

“We’re an offense that can move the ball, run, and pass, I think it’s going to be a big opportunity to show that we can do that this week coming up/”

As TU (1-1) prepares all different facets of their game for the game Saturday, Wilson has placed an emphasis on nurturing team culture. This is just the beginning of the new TU football era with Wilson’s leadership. While the Hurricane's primary focus remains on defeating the Sooners (2-0), Wilson and his assistants are also mindful of their broader, long-term goals for the program.

“We’re doing everything we can to get the stops, kick it well, score points, and make sure you’re also getting the culture created as you’re still building,” said Wilson.

“It will be our 11 vs. their 11. To me, let’s enjoy that, how many times do you get a chance to play this game? How many times will we get the chance to play in this arena? It’s going to be exciting this weekend. Let’s have fun with that.”

Parking information

Fans without game-day parking passes are encouraged to take the Fairgrounds shuttle. A shuttle will operate from the Fairgrounds starting at 9:30 a.m. Fans can enter Gate 1 at the Fairgrounds from E. 21st Street. Parking for shuttles will be located on the infield parking area of the racetrack. Shuttles will drop-off at the Stadium on 11th Street at Gate 1. Fans are encouraged to arrive by 1:30 p.m. to assure being at the game in time for kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The stadium's East gates will open at 12:30 p.m., with others at 1 p.m.

Tailgating on Chapman Commons starts at 10:30 a.m. with music, food, drinks, game and inflatables. Sean Kingston will perform at 1 p.m.

