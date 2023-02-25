For three years, University of Tulsa walk-on guard Ari Seals has given maximum effort in practice every day despite not knowing whether he would see significant playing time.

“I just continued to keep my head in the right place, in the right direction, showing up every day, not cutting corners and just continuing to do what I do best,” Seals said.

Up until two weeks ago, Seals’ appearances were limited to late in blowout wins, with him recording three rebounds and two points in his career while totaling 17 minutes in 11 games.

While the Hurricane has struggled this season and been shorthanded recently, Seals has taken advantage of extended playing time in the last four games, producing six points, five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

“He was our ’Cane of the Week,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said after Tuesday’s narrow loss to East Carolina. “He’s had some really good practices. He’s got a very high basketball IQ. He’s got some toughness to him. I thought he really helped us tonight.”

The trust between Konkol and Seals goes both ways. The previous staff included his dad, Shea, as an assistant, and it would have been easy to leave the program amid the coaching change.

“It definitely was a big change,” Seals said. “I thought I should just come out here and do what I can, do what I do always and just prove that I can work hard and just be at this level and make everybody better.”

Behind the scenes, that’s what Seals has done throughout his career. He brings an energy to practice that has driven his teammates, and it’s the same intensity that showed up in the recent games.

“I hope they benefit a lot by it,” he said. “I don’t think I should go out there and just do the bare minimum. That’s not going to help anybody or help the team at all.”

Seals has played basketball since age 3. He moved to Texas in elementary school but was always aware of his dad’s status as a TU legend and dreamed of following in his footsteps as a Hurricane player.

“I think it’s pretty cool just playing where he played and being at his alma mater,” Seals said. “I wanted to graduate from the University of Tulsa.”

Asked what has been his favorite memory at TU, Seals said: “Coming here every day (to the Reynolds Center). I love just being around my teammates. They’re a big part of why I stuck around here and show up every day.”

Late in a difficult season — the Hurricane is 5-22 with nine consecutive losses heading into Sunday’s home finale against UCF — Seals’ emergence has been a bright spot. He’s taken three charges, and the TU bench has roared in celebration after each.

“(Those moments) make everything better,” Seals said. “Even though we don’t have the season that we thought we’d have, just doing small things like that matter and just keeps everybody in the game and just keeps the energy going.”