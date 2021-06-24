Elevated to another important committee, TU offensive lineman Chris Paul adds to impressive resume

In February, Paul was added to the NCAA Committee to Promote Cultural Diversity and Equity. He also is on student-athlete advisory committees for the American Athletic Conference and the NCAA, acting as the league’s representative at the national level.

That’s a lot of committees for anyone but especially for a student-athlete at TU given the academic workload. Paul graduated in May with a degree in computer information systems and is working toward a master’s degree in business administration.

“I just I sort of set out on a mission to allow student athletes to be multi-dimensional and get involved in a lot of different things and so and also advocate for things that are important.” Paul said. “We need to understand there is intersectionality when it comes to being a student.

“You are not just a student-athlete … but you do a lot of different things. You represent a lot of different things, so it’s important to share that, let people know that you do do different things and hopefully society in the future will catch on (to realize they are more than athletes).”

This summer, Paul has an information security internship at BOK Financial. His dream job is U.S. Secretary of Defense, and most people who know him expect him to have a career in politics.