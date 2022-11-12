Electric atmosphere as TU men get Eric Konkol first win in home opener

What a great atmosphere.

The Reynolds Center was packed with 6,859 fans and the energy in the place was excellent on Saturday afternoon, heralding a refreshing new era of basketball for the University of Tulsa in the first home game for new head coach Eric Konkol.

The floor was rebuilt to include an outline of the Tulsa skyline. There were cool new pre-game introductions, as each TU player’s name and picture was projected onto the court. Then there was a revamped Caniac Student Section that featured its own bar and food, a VIP area at the other end of the floor — even frisbee dogs at halftime.

It was a fun, loud environment, even as TU squandered a double-digit lead in the second half. But in the end, the Golden Hurricane pulled out the victory, holding on to defeat Jackson State 85-79 behind a career-high 20 points from Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, while Tim Dalger contributed 18 points and nine rebounds. Bryant Selebangue, a transfer from Florida Southwestern State, added 15 points and a team-high 10 boards.

“I’d really like to thank our fans, that was great,” Konkol said. “The environment, the energy, the number of things that you saw from a pre-game perspective, in the game, were really, really great. We fed off that energy and it absolutely helped us. When things were kind of unraveling there in the second half, the mistakes that we were making, it is so good to have that support from our city, from our students and it helped us pull away a good victory. It was a total team effort from our guys, and I appreciate the support from everybody here.”

Even members of the TU women’s team were on hand to watch, with most of them checking out the action from the third row behind the media table.

Storylines

Konkol gets first victory: It was Konkol’s first win at Tulsa and he entered the post-game press conference drenched after his team dumped water on him.

Konkol appreciated the players’ enthusiasm on his behalf.

“We’ve got an energetic group of guys,” Konkol said. “They know how special this place is to me and this is a first step in a long journey for us. We are excited for what we are building, not only this year, but beyond.”

Learning to finish: After losing a 16-point halftime lead in Monday night’s season-opening 73-70 loss to Oregon State, a similar scenario played out again in this one, but Tulsa managed to pull out the win in the end.

“I feel like we actually grew in that area,” Embery-Simpson said of maintaining the lead. “The first game, we had a lead and we lost it. We came into this game and we continued having our grit and just being relentless. Even when they went on the run, we stayed together.”

The Golden Hurricane went up by as many as 11 points in the first half before Jackson State rallied to pull to within 37-34 at halftime.

Jackson State took a 40-39 lead 3:05 into the second half, and the teams traded baskets — and the lead — over the next two minutes. Then, with Jackson State up 44-43, Tulsa went on a 9-0 run.

Tulsa built back up to a game-high 14-point lead when Sterling Gaston-Chapman sank two free throws with 4:55 remaining, but Jackson State responded with a 15-3 run over the next three minutes, pulling to within 76-74 on Jayme Mitchell’s 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:38 to go.

Tulsa answered with a dunk by Selebangue and then went 7-of-8 on free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

“In the end, this will prove to be something that we can really rally around, the fact that we were able to hang on,” Konkol said. “Because it wasn’t good, we were turning the ball over, we were fouling 3-point shooters, we inbound the ball and then turn it over again late, so there was a collection of errors, but things we can look at. We’ve got a lot of inexperience, so to be able to come away with a win but yet have these teachable moments is a real positive for us.”

• Embery-Simpson seemingly came out of nowhere with a monster performance. In addition to his career-high point total on 8-of-13 shooting (including four 3-pointers), he also had six assists and two rebounds off the bench.

“Mainly just staying aggressive, being ready when my name is called,” said Embery-Simpson, a 6-foot-3 senior guard. “You never know what happens, especially in college basketball, so you stay ready and prepared. I prepare every practice like it’s a game, so when it happens, it happens.”

“I think this was a game that really required his contribution,” Konkol added. “Keyshawn is really a Swiss army knife for us. He’s one of those guys, if we run an offensive set, he can run all five positions. He knows that. But he’s also a guy we can put in the post, he can hit 3s, just looking at a number of different ways to utilize him.”

After making 12 appearances last season, averaging 3.6 points in 19.2 minutes per game, Embery-Simpson was academically ineligible for the final 18 games of the year. And in the opener at Oregon State, Embery-Simpson played 25 minutes off the bench but didn’t score a point, shooting 0-for-3 from the floor, while contributing six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

“The coaches kind of encouraged me to stay in the gym, kind of get my weight down, so that was the main part,” Embery-Simpson said of his ability to battle back from last year’s adversity. “Obviously, a lot mentally, but I was able to battle through mentally with my teammates and coaching and family being next to me while I went through stuff like that.”

By the numbers

154: career win number for Konkol, securing his first for the Golden Hurricane after going 153-75 in seven years at Louisiana Tech

9: points scored by Sam Griffin, after pouring in a career-high 29 in the opener at Oregon State

4: offensive rebounds secured by the Golden Hurricane after snagging 14 in the opener. Overall, Tulsa was outrebounded 42-36

40.3: percentage shooting from Jackson State, an improvement for Tulsa’s defense after allowing 50 percent shooting to Oregon State

17: number of assists recorded by TU, a nice jump from the nine they had against Oregon State

TULSA 85, JACKSON STATE 79

JACKSON ST. (0-2): Mansel 4-9 0-0 8, T.Young 6-13 3-5 16, Adams 1-6 0-0 2, Evans 5-13 4-4 15, Watson 4-17 3-3 12, Mitchell 4-6 2-4 12, Jones 4-5 0-0 8, Cook 1-5 0-0 2, C.Young 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-77 12-16 79.

TULSA (1-1): Dalger 5-6 6-6 18, Selebangue 7-9 1-2 15, Gaston-Chapman 1-6 2-2 4, Griffin 2-10 4-4 9, Pritchard 3-7 4-6 10, Embery-Simpson 8-13 0-0 20, Betson 2-4 3-5 9, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 20-25 85.

Halftime: Tulsa 37-34. 3-point goals: Jackson St. 5-18 (Mitchell 2-2, Evans 1-4, T.Young 1-4, Watson 1-6, Adams 0-2), Tulsa 9-23 (Embery-Simpson 4-8, Dalger 2-3, Betson 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Knight 0-1, Pritchard 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-3). Fouled out: JSU, Mansel. Rebounds: Jackson St. 38 (T.Young 11), Tulsa 32 (Selebangue 10). Assists: Jackson St. 14 (Adams 4), Tulsa 17 (Embery-Simpson 6). Total fouls: Jackson St. 19, Tulsa 14. A: 6,859 (8,355).