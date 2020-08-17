TU Football (copy)

University of Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery and his team will not return to the practice field until further notice after eight players tested positive for COVID-19. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The University of Tulsa has paused preseason football practice after eight players tested positive for COVID-19.

The players have been placed in isolation until medically cleared to resume normal activities. They have been described as asymptomatic and none required hospitalization.

An additional eight players who came into direct contact with those positive cases will remain in quarantine for the required 14 days.

Practice has been paused until further notice, a team spokesman said. The team hasn't been on the field for close to a week, having taken a break for testing last week.

"It's unfortunate that we have to pause practice, but the well-being, health and security of our athletes is our No. 1 priority," coach Philip Montgomery said. "We will continue to do everything we can during this stretch to keep our players safe, healthy and at the top of their game mentally."

Strength and conditioning training and team meetings are the only athletic-related activity that will be permitted while practice is paused. These activities will take place in small groups with strict physical distancing and universal masking protocols remaining in place.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions and continues to be our utmost priority," athletic director Derrick Gragg said. "This suspension of practice is prudent and necessary at this time. We are also continuing to monitor all of our fall sports teams currently on campus."

TU is scheduled to open the football season Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State.

TU football having 'Conversations That Matter' in private as a team

TU's first fall football practice with head coach Philip Montgomery five years ago

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Kelly has covered college football and college basketball for the World since 2012. She spends her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Watch Now: Related Video

Tulsa World Sports Editor Michael Peters talks about the regionalization of college sports