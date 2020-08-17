The University of Tulsa has paused preseason football practice after eight players tested positive for COVID-19.
The players have been placed in isolation until medically cleared to resume normal activities. They have been described as asymptomatic and none required hospitalization.
An additional eight players who came into direct contact with those positive cases will remain in quarantine for the required 14 days.
Practice has been paused until further notice, a team spokesman said. The team hasn't been on the field for close to a week, having taken a break for testing last week.
"It's unfortunate that we have to pause practice, but the well-being, health and security of our athletes is our No. 1 priority," coach Philip Montgomery said. "We will continue to do everything we can during this stretch to keep our players safe, healthy and at the top of their game mentally."
Strength and conditioning training and team meetings are the only athletic-related activity that will be permitted while practice is paused. These activities will take place in small groups with strict physical distancing and universal masking protocols remaining in place.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always at the core of all of our discussions and decisions and continues to be our utmost priority," athletic director Derrick Gragg said. "This suspension of practice is prudent and necessary at this time. We are also continuing to monitor all of our fall sports teams currently on campus."
TU is scheduled to open the football season Sept. 12 at Oklahoma State.
