East Carolina at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Harris, a freshman, is coming off back-to-back outings with at least 100 yards. The Pirates haven't had a player rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games since 2012. He will go against a Hurricane defense that is giving up 3.3 yards per carry.

From Bill Haisten: With a victory on Friday night — in its first home game of the season — the Golden Hurricane would have a three-game win streak for the first time since 2016, when that Tulsa team closed with a road win over UCF, an overtime home victory over Cincinnati and a blowout of Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl. Against an East Carolina team that gives up 37.8 points per game and 4.9 yards per rush attempt, TU will do what it did last week at South Florida: complement strong defense with a punishing run game and a few big pass plays. Tulsa wins 40-17 and celebrates a three-game streak.