East Carolina at Tulsa: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

East Carolina at Tulsa
8 p.m. Friday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: ECU 1-3, 1-2 AAC; TU 2-1, 2-0
Online: TuneIn.com
Last meeting: On Nov. 30, 2019, TU defeated ECU 49-24 in Greenville, N.C.
All-time series: ECU leads 8-7
Weather: Kickoff, clear 54°
Four Downs
1. Top storyline
No place like home
The Hurricane has played more games this season in Florida (wins against UCF and USF) than it has in Oklahoma (a loss at Oklahoma State). For the first time in 341 days, TU will play a game at H.A. Chapman Stadium, where attendance will be limited to 4,000 fans because of COVID-19 precautions.
2. Key matchup
ECU RB Rahjai Harris vs. TU's run defense
Harris, a freshman, is coming off back-to-back outings with at least 100 yards. The Pirates haven't had a player rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games since 2012. He will go against a Hurricane defense that is giving up 3.3 yards per carry.
3. Player to watch
TU RB Deneric Prince
A transfer from Texas A&M, Prince leads Tulsa with 232 yards. He rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns at USF, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
4. Who wins and why
Sustained momentum for TU
From Bill Haisten: With a victory on Friday night — in its first home game of the season — the Golden Hurricane would have a three-game win streak for the first time since 2016, when that Tulsa team closed with a road win over UCF, an overtime home victory over Cincinnati and a blowout of Central Michigan in the Miami Beach Bowl. Against an East Carolina team that gives up 37.8 points per game and 4.9 yards per rush attempt, TU will do what it did last week at South Florida: complement strong defense with a punishing run game and a few big pass plays. Tulsa wins 40-17 and celebrates a three-game streak.
TU 40, ECU 17
