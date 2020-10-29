East Carolina at Tulsa: Hurricane benefiting from offensive line's progression

“We started so many young ones a year ago and we went through the growing pains with it,” Montgomery said, “but those guys have really come out now and are playing at a really great level.”

Under first-year offensive line coach Zach Hanson, the Hurricane has found a solid lineup with left tackle Tyler Smith, left guard Dante Bivens, center Gerard Wheeler, right guard Dylan Couch and right tackle Chris Paul.

Smith, a freshman All-America candidate, was injured late in the first half of the USF game and his status for Friday’s home game against East Carolina is unknown.

Another key piece for the TU offense has been tight end Ethan Hall, a redshirt freshman from Bixby. Although he is primarily used as a blocker, Hall scored a touchdown on his first career catch in last year’s season-finale meeting with East Carolina.

“This is a dude that just loves to play the game,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to do anything and everything you ask him to do at his utmost ability.

“He’s one of those guys that honestly before the game you don’t want to get too excited because you want him to stay under control. He is all about playing ball. He’s all about setting the tone. He has a physical presence about him, and he likes to bring that to the table.”