East Carolina at TU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

A total turnaround after halftime

When Golden Hurricane players trudged for the halftime locker room, they trailed 17-3 and had only 109 total yards against a 1-3 East Carolina team. Tulsa had been a 17-point favorite, but Philip Montgomery’s team was uninspired for a half. After halftime, the Hurricane struck for touchdowns by Keylon Stokes and T.K. Wilkerson. Near the end of a fourth-quarter flurry of big plays and favorable officiating decisions, there was a 1-yard Wilkerson TD. The Golden Hurricane escaped with a 34-30 victory. Tulsa celebrated its first three-game win streak since 2016.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Run game saves the Golden Hurricane