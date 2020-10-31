 Skip to main content
East Carolina at TU: Everything you need to know in four downs

East Carolina at TU: Everything you need to know in four downs

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs East Carolina Pirates

Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright (30), cornerback Allie Green IV (12), linebacker Treyvon Reeves (11) and linebacker Robert Revels III (4) celebrate a fumble recovery Friday against East Carolina. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

First down: Story of the game

A total turnaround after halftime

When Golden Hurricane players trudged for the halftime locker room, they trailed 17-3 and had only 109 total yards against a 1-3 East Carolina team. Tulsa had been a 17-point favorite, but Philip Montgomery’s team was uninspired for a half. After halftime, the Hurricane struck for touchdowns by Keylon Stokes and T.K. Wilkerson. Near the end of a fourth-quarter flurry of big plays and favorable officiating decisions, there was a 1-yard Wilkerson TD. The Golden Hurricane escaped with a 34-30 victory. Tulsa celebrated its first three-game win streak since 2016.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Run game saves the Golden Hurricane

As quarterback Zach Smith and his receivers often were not on the same page, Smith finished with a sub-par stat line. He was 19-of-37 passing for 253 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. If the passing game couldn’t click at a dynamic level, the responsibility to sustain possessions fell to Philip Montgomery’s run game. The yardage total — 175 — wasn’t spectacular, but T.K. Wilkerson and Deneric Prince combined for 136. Used on three run plays, wide receiver Keylon Stokes rushed for 31 yards. If Tulsa hadn’t gotten those 175 run yards, East Carolina would have stolen a victory.

Third down: Game MVPs

Offense: ECU’s Tyler Snead

Defense: TU’s Justin Wright

East Carolina’s Tyler Snead is a 5-foot-7, 169-pound sophomore wide receiver. He looks like he was born to play a slot receiver position for the New England Patriots. Snead was unstoppable on Friday night, totaling 16 receptions for 108 yards. TU linebacker Justin Wright totaled seven tackles and intercepted a Holton Ahlers pass, giving TU a first down at the Pirates’ 4-yard line.

Fourth down: What’s next

TU looks to end Navy slump

Since both programs became members of the American Athletic Conference, Tulsa is 0-5 against Navy. On Saturday, Nov. 7, the Golden Hurricane visits Navy for a game that begins at 11 a.m. Central.

