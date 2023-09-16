With Braylon Braxton still ailing and Cardell Williams not completely healthy, Tulsa third-string quarterback Roman Fuller received his first college start Saturday against No. 19 Oklahoma.

Fuller had been effective in relief roles during the first two games, but struggled with three first-quarter interceptions that led to the Sooners taking a quick 28-point lead en route to a 66-17 victory at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Williams, who suffered a bruised hand a week earlier at Washington, was called on to replace Fuller late in the first quarter and made a quick impact by with two touchdown passes that cut OU's lead to 38-14 going into halftime.

“He came in, played a really solid second quarter, ignited us, gave us some juice, made some really nice plays, had some nice drives,” said TU coach Kevin Wilson.

Overall, Williams completed 11 out of 17 passes for 196 yards, and threw two interceptions. He led TU to 17 points -- six more than OU had allowed over its previous two games.

Fuller was 6-of-10 for only 21 yards.

So what led to Fuller getting the start?

“We had Braylon dressed today but he’s still not 100%. He can’t push off and full go run yet,” said Wilson.

“Cardell has practiced a lot. We kind of felt Roman played pretty well last week coming in. We were actually planning on playing both of them. Unfortunately, we had to change after Roman had a few interceptions early.”

Williams wasn’t fully healed from his hand injury from last week’s game, which led to Fuller receiving the starting assignment. Williams’ bruise has been healing well throughout the past week, but he is still experiencing some pain while gripping the ball. The decision to play Williams also changed the team’s playing style.

“With the pressure today, we needed Cardell’s feet and he helped us in the second quarter," Wilson said. "(After) we threw all those picks in the third quarter, (it was) let’s just take the air out of the ball and let’s just run the football,” said Wilson.

TU didn't pass again after Williams' second interception and TU's fifth overall to start the fourth quarter.

The electricity that Williams brought coming into the game started to simmer out throughout the third quarter as OU scored three touchdowns to expand its lead to 59-17.

“We talked about getting stops and we still didn’t against a real good opponent, we talked about trying to make some plays in the offense and the passing game which we did and we had some better plays,” said Wilson. “But the turnovers haunted us, we always talk about taking care of the football and we’re doing a horrible job of that.”

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 421 yards and five touchdowns. Demarco Jones had the defensive highlight of the game for TU when he itercepted Gabriel in the second quarter, marking OU’s first interception of the season. Kendarin Ray once again led the TU's defense with 11.

“We definitely fought hard, just probably looked a little bad not getting the stops that we wanted defensively," Ray said. "(It) might have seemed like we didn’t fight as hard as we did, but overall I believe we fought to the end and did our best to keep progressing for ourselves even though we were down a lot.

"At the end of the day, we've just got to continue and try to make plays for us and make ourselves better.”