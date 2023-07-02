Dorian Hopkins lives the whirlwind life of a college student-athlete every day.

Still, the Tulsa linebacker finds a way to ease himself of it all; though, in a rather unorthodox manner.

In his spare time, Hopkins paints cleats. He has done so since his third year of college in 2021. Hopkins has crafted 67 projects and said he is currently working on more.

Hopkins sees it as an escape from the hectic reality of being a college football player. He uses “Dapio” as his artistic alter ego, saying it allows him to express himself accurately outside of football. And his teammates concur.

“I’m being straight when I say I don’t know of many football players who paint,” said former Tulsa cornerback Allie Green IV. “But it’s almost like it allows him to be the true version of himself. So, I’m with it.”

Football has been at the forefront of Hopkins’ mind well before middle school. Meanwhile, art has been of a similar importance.

He vividly remembers a multitude of instances while growing up where he would analyze murals graffitied on building or alleyways. One of his favorite art pieces at a young age was Leonardo da Vinci’s prominent “Mona Lisa” painting.

Albeit a different style, renowned pieces as such inspire Hopkins to pursue an occupation some consider to be odd given his status as a student-athlete.

His goal is to progressively build his brand as an artist. For now, his services lie primarily within his teammates, roommates and family members. But one day, his pipe dream is to expand it beyond his inner circle.

Regardless of whether that happens or not, Hopkins finds merit in conveying his persona in a manner that brings joy to himself and those around him.

“One thing about art that I love is that it’s not (always) 100%,” Hopkins said. “I treat my pieces like football. I mean, football is such a detail-oriented sport. Art is basically the same exact way. It’s not just something that I can go out there and do.

“(Art) inspires me to do other things, like making people smile.”

The inception

Hopkins will be the first to admit homesickness can drive an individual to the unthinkable.

For him, the unthinkable was becoming a renowned figure within the TU community for something other than football. In spite of his everlasting love for art, he seldom recalls considering it as even a backup option.

Hopkins arrived at TU with a fixated mindset of enhancing his football resume enough to attain a spot on an NFL team in a three-year span.

“In my mind, I was making it (to the NFL) as soon as possible,” Hopkins said. “I wasn’t really focused on anything else.”

But one day, that all changed.

Hopkins recalls sitting alone at his place of residency. A redshirt sophomore at the time, his longing for his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee grew by the day.

He grew up an avid Memphis Tigers fan. Of course, that was before signing with TU.

Hopkins holds a plethora of fond memories attending football games at the Liberty Bowl. His artistic endearment made him fond of the unique blue and gray tiger stripes ingrained on the Tigers’ football jerseys and helmets. When he was in attendance, he’d often study the pattern within their uniform.

It all gave Hopkins a direction for his inaugural project.

So, he grabbed a pair of his cleats and began painting. He didn’t even have a blueprint of what he intended for his piece to emulate. He was simply painting from scratch, uncertain of his vision for the piece, yet certain it would be all right.

Hopkins determined his next move by eye, generating the design by each shape and scratch of paint.

“Once my hand started moving and I was rolling,” Hopkins said. “I saw a specific design while I was painting and I worked from there.”

Once it was finalized, he was met with instant satisfaction.

“I was looking at (the cleats) and was like, ‘oh this is clean,’” Hopkins said. “I remember looking forward to wearing them in a game. I remember envisioning myself repping that blue on my feet.”

Now, Hopkins wears all of his cleats in games — unless, of course, they’re crafted for a customer.

Occasionally, he’ll garner bewilderment from opposing players and even his own coaches. But he doesn’t care.

Hopkins often pays homage to his Memphis ties through his love of music — another form of art. Some of his favorite artists include Memphis-based rappers Yo Gotti, Young Dolph and Pooh Sheisty. He’ll event add phrases or symbols to his projects holding ties to their songs.

“When I see him adding that stuff about the Memphis rappers, I get a kick out of it,” said TU offensive lineman Chester Baah. “The cool thing about rap music is you kind of have to stick to your roots. Like, I’m from Tulsa, obviously.

“I love me some Young Dolph and Yo Gotti. But I wait for (Hopkins) to turn it on so I don’t feel weird about it. Then he’ll turn around and paint something from the song or the artist on his cleats. It’s honestly pretty cool.”

Baah, a former roommate, said he would frequently walk into the living room of their place of residency to the pungent smell of wet paint looming in the air.

“What the hell is this for?” he would ask. Each time Hopkins explained, the more it made sense to Baah, who eventually got used to the distinct smell of paint in the living room.

“It’s like his own little lab,” Baah said. “He’s like a mad scientist with his shoe painting.

“I feel like he’s one of the most unique football players I know. He plays sports, has classes, stays in shape and paints shoes. I don’t know how he does it.”

Green IV, whose last college season with with Missouri in 2021, donned Hopkins’ customized cleats for the Tigers’ home finale against Florida. He recalls instantly receiving sour expressions from his coaches, who instructed him to change into his team-issued cleats once the first half concluded.

“Some of my teammates told me privately that they were cold,” Green IV said with a laugh. “I get it was all business. We had to beat Florida to become bowl eligible, which we did. But they know they liked it.”

Beyond the gridiron

Of all the positives generated from his work, Hopkins said nothing else amounts to the merit in his aid to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Having known several women affected by the disease, the opportunity to assist those in-need is even more special for Hopkins.

For the past two seasons, he customized cleats with the goal of making the design entirely different while still attaining a centralized theme of awareness.

His favorite part? He has as many TU students and fans as possible sign the shoes before his designated game day, usually falling on the same week of Powerful Minds — a week designated toward the betterment of students’ physical and mental well-being.

“I felt like I made the cleats for the (audience’s) face,” Hopkins said. “But them all signing it made the cleats form together.

“That was an instance where I felt like we made the cleats collectively.”

Hopkins wore the cleats in Tulsa’s home game against Cincinnati. In spite of that 31-21 loss — one that Hopkins said frustrated him more than most others — he still managed to find value in the situation.

“I didn’t feel like I was out there alone,” he said. “I felt like everyone who signed (the cleats) was right there with me.”

But this year, Hopkins hopes to exceed his efforts from a year ago.

Hopkins intends to make an appearance at area hospitals, extending an offer to breast cancer patients to sign this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness cleats.

“The more the merrier,” he said.

Regardless of the turnout, Hopkins hopes to leave a lasting effect on those he meets.

“He’ll be great at whatever he does because he is a genuine person who always shows genuine effort in everything he does,” Baah said. “I feel like he could really pursue the art occupation professionally if he wanted to.”