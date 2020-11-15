'Don’t freak out': Staying calm benefiting TU during a season of disruptions and dramatic comebacks

In a season defined by COVID-19 disruptions and dramatic comebacks, the mantra adopted by the University of Tulsa football team couldn’t be more fitting.

“I think that’s kind of where we’ve matured and (we are) not freaking out,” linebacker Zaven Collins said. “We call it DFO -- ‘don’t freak out’ -- and that’s what we’re kind of living by right now.”

It would have been easy for the Hurricane to panic during Saturday’s game against No. 19 SMU, which capitalized on errors and jumped out to a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter. The high-powered Mustangs were held to three points from there, and TU rallied for the 28-24 victory.

“Whenever you give an offense like that that many points in the first half, you know you’ve got to come out the second half and just shut them out and that was our game plan,” Collins said. “We made some good adjustments, and it worked out for us.”

SMU entered eighth nationally in total offense, producing 526.3 yards per game, and racked up 137 yards in the first quarter. From there, the Hurricane defense clamped down, resulting in the visitors finishing with a modest 351 yards.