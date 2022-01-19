DL coach Jesse Williams to coordinate run defense for TU next season

Second-year defensive line coach Jesse Williams will have an additional responsibility for Tulsa next season: coordinating the run defense.

Williams, a 33-year coaching veteran who arrived at Tulsa last February, was announced as Tulsa’s run game coordinator on Wednesday by coach Philip Montgomery, who spoke highly of Williams’ production in the short time they have been together.

“Jesse has done a great job in his time here at Tulsa,” Montgomery said. “The impact he’s made with his experience and leadership has led to this expanded role as our defensive run game coordinator.”

Last season, Williams’ defensive front limited opposing offenses to 142.3 rushing yards per game, good for 48th nationally. The same defensive line also accrued 196 tackles, 41 tackles-for-loss and 17.5 sacks last season.

Williams has coordinated defensive lines in each of his 33 seasons as a coach, starting at Sonoma State, his alma mater, in 1988. Since then, Williams’ career has stopped at Portland State, Eastern Washington, Holy Cross, San Jose State, Colorado State, Nebraska-Kearney, New Mexico State, Ohio, Kansas and most recently Eastern Kentucky, where he coached one season in 2019.