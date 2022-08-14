Devon Walker: 'Tulsa is always going to be my second home'

On typical Tuesdays and Thursdays, Devon Walker walks into Split Second Foundation, a physical therapy center in his hometown of New Orleans.

Inside the rehabilitation center, Walker focuses on core and abdominal strength, along with his scapula, triceps and upper body. Walker is a quadriplegic, and as the COVID-19 pandemic has limited his ability to experience the community, Walker now looks forward to the sessions.

While playing football for Tulane against Tulsa at Chapman Stadium in 2012, Walker took a helmet-to-helmet hit that fractured a vertebrae and left him paralyzed from the neck down.

Walker said after his injury he received thousands of letters from Tulsa residents who said he was an inspiration to them and that they prayed for him. He said their support encouraged him to make them proud, "to not let them down.”

Walker has regained some movement in his arms and can sit upright on his own, but doctors suspect he will never fully recover. It has been nearly 10 years since his injury, but the therapy is meant to maintain his body in its healthiest form so he can live as comfortably as possible.

Walker has created the Devon Walker Foundation, which focuses on spreading awareness for people living with spinal cord injuries, and he is hoping to restart some of the organization’s activities such as helping adapt homes to be accessible for other quadriplegics.

“COVID is pretty serious if I get it,” Walker said. “So I’ve been pretty much staying away from as many people as I can except for some larger events.”

After his injury, he returned to school and earned a master’s degree in neuroscience, which he uses today as he researches spinal cord injuries.

He now has a new perspective on life. He misses the autonomy of choosing when and what he wants to do. Now, he’s at the mercy of when his driver, or others, can take him somewhere. He tries to keep an open mind.

“You don’t realize how important (independence) is until it’s taken away from you,” Walker said. “You now really appreciate the smaller things. … (I can’t) go to a friend’s party without a nurse or a driver there with me worried about if my vent is going to come off, things like that.”

Walker hopes to again visit Tulsa, the town that took him in when he needed it most.

“Tulsa’s always going to be my second home,” Walker said. “I always liked the city when we’d go play there. Everything the city did for me and my family is something I can never pay back.”