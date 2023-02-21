Despite an inspired performance, the University of Tulsa dropped a ninth consecutive game Tuesday night.

The Hurricane, playing seven scholarship players, couldn’t get a shot off on its last possession and lost 62-60 to East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference game at the Reynolds Center.

“That’s one of our grittiest efforts that we’ve had, and that’s what we want to be about,” first-year coach Eric Konkol said. “We’ve got to be able to build off that. … We would have loved to have gotten this one for our team and our fans, but we fell a little bit short.”

TU (5-22, 1-15) was without leading scorer Sam Griffin and veteran reserve Keyshawn Embery-Simpson because of injuries. Big man Nikita Konstantynovskyi also remains sidelined and starting point guard Anthony Pritchard continues to be out with an undisclosed health issue.

While shorthanded, other players did their best to fill in. Brandon Betson poured in 20 points while Tim Dalger and Jesaiah McWright each scored 11. Walk-on guard Ari Seals played 20 minutes and totaled five rebounds.

“I think sometimes when a couple of guys go out and other guys get opportunities, there’s a big adrenaline rush that can come from that,” Konkol said.

The Hurricane led by four with eight minutes left but went six minutes without a field goal. East Carolina (14-13, 5-9) produced an 11-1 run to go up 54-48, a seemingly insurmountable advantage.

As part of a hard-fought outing that included taking charges and diving for loose balls, TU managed to pull within two with 67 seconds left on a basket from Sterling Gaston-Chapman. Brandon Johnson hit a corner 3-pointer before back-to-back baskets from Betson and McWright to extend the game.

After the Pirates missed a free throw with five seconds left, the Hurricane had another chance but took too long trying to set up a shot and the final buzzer sounded. TU, coming off a string of lopsided defeats, was a play from picking up its first win in a month.

“It feels good to have your heart beating down the stretch,” Konkol said. “But in a two-point game, you agonize over little possessions even more. … Our guys are heartbroken. They look at what they did wrong, but it’s a big-picture thing.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do right and better throughout the game, but we did a lot more right tonight than what we’ve done in the last few weeks.”