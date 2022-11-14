Despite 21 from Temira Poindexter, TU women fall 79-70 to Arkansas

It was their first real challenge of the season and the University of Tulsa women fell a little short.

After cruising to dominating home wins over Alcorn State and San Jose State, teams that went a combined 8-47 last season, Tulsa (2-1) went on the road to take on a good Arkansas club that went 18-14 and reached the NCAA Tournament last year.

Erynn Barnum scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and added eight rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 79-70 victory Monday night at the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Makayla Daniels added 19 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas (3-0).

After falling behind by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, Tulsa kept battling to come back, even taking the lead midway through the third quarter, but Arkansas pulled away again in the fourth.

“Super-proud of our team, first of all, for just their fight and their toughness that they showed today,” said TU coach Angie Nelp on the TU radio broadcast postgame show. “This team’s heart is so big … there’s no quit in us, there’s no giving up. We kept fighting that whole entire game.”

Temira Poindexter scored 21 points to lead Tulsa, while Maya Mayberry, who is from Tulsa but played high school basketball in Fayetteville, scored 17 points. Katelyn Levings added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Tulsa’s performance in this measuring stick-type game will undoubtedly provide Nelp with plenty to work on in practice this week before the Golden Hurricane’s next contest, at home Sunday afternoon against crosstown rival Oral Roberts.

Storylines

Foul trouble: The Tulsa issue of racking up the fouls really cost them in this one. After committing 24 fouls in the season opener against Alcorn State and then 22 more in last Thursday’s win over San Jose State, the Golden Hurricane was whistled for 25 fouls in this one.

Levings ended up fouling out with 2:05 remaining and Maddie Bittle, Delanie Crawford and Jessika Evans were each on the verge, finishing with four fouls each.

Besides losing the services of some of their top players for stretches of the game, the abundance of fouls meant a lot more free throws for Arkansas and that made a crucial difference in the outcome.

The Razorbacks totaled 16 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, making nine of them (56.3 percent) while TU did not have a single free throw shot in the fourth. Those nine extra points were the margin of victory. Overall, Arkansas was 18-of-28 from the line (64.3 percent).

It also didn’t help that Tulsa made just four of the 12 free throw attempts (33.3 percent) it had throughout the contest.

“If we could have hit a few more, we definitely want to do that, and then you look at the attempts, our 12 to their 28, so maybe instead of hitting more, we just need more attempts, right?” Nelp said of the poor foul shooting. “Obviously, that’s something we work on quite a bit as a team and that’s something that’s going to have to improve and be more consistent for us.”

Slow start: Tulsa did not get off to a great start, falling behind early in the first quarter, and it seemed like it was battling back the rest of the night.

After Mayberry scored on a layup just 24 seconds into the contest, the Golden Hurricane missed its next eight shots, while Arkansas enjoyed an 8-0 run to start building a lead. The Razorbacks led 15-5 midway through the first quarter and 24-9 with 1:38 left, before a 9-0 run pulled Tulsa to within six early in the second.

Arkansas led 41-34 at halftime, but the Golden Hurricane opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run, tying the game on Mayberry’s 3-pointer. Tulsa took the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minute when Poindexter nailed a 3 from the left corner, to go up 46-45 with 5:03 left in the third.

Arkansas responded with a 9-2 run to take a 54-48 advantage into the fourth quarter. Tulsa got as close as 63-60 with 5:43 remaining and to within 67-63 with 4:27 to go when Mayberry sank a 3-pointer, but the Hurricane could not get any closer the rest of the way.

Tulsa outscored Arkansas 61-55 over the last 32 minutes, with the teams tied 55-55 over the final three quarters combined.

“We didn’t have a great start, that we wanted in that first quarter, but we fought back,” Nelp said. “Just super-proud of our players and how hard they fought and how they stayed together.”

Beaten on the boards: Tulsa lost the rebounding battle to Arkansas 47-35, with the Razorbacks snagging 17 offensive boards to TU’s four, three of which were by Levings. Maddie Bittle had the other offensive rebound for the Hurricane, out of her total of five. Arkansas’ Saylor Poffenbarger had a game-high 10 rebounds, and of Daniels’ nine total boards, four were on the offensive end.

By the Numbers

33: Percentage of free throws that Tulsa made (4-of-12), after shooting 60 percent (24-of-40) over the first two games

11: 3-pointers scored by Arkansas, after the Golden Hurricane had allowed just three treys in their first two games combined

44.3: Tulsa’s shooting percentage from the field, on 27-of-61 shooting

11: Different players on TU’s roster than got playing time, although two of them were on the court for less than a minute

13: Points off the bench for Tulsa, after receiving 27 and 28, respectively, from the bench in the first two outings

ARKANSAS 79, TULSA 70

Tulsa;15;19;14;22;—;70

Arkansas;24;17;13;25;—;79

TULSA (2-1): Levings 5-10 0-0 11, Poindexter 9-18 1-2 21, Bittle 3-10 0-0 8, Gallegos 0-0 0-0 0, Mayberry 6-11 1-4 17, Evans 1-1 0-0 3, Lyles 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 0-0 0-0 0, Periman 0-0 0-0 0, Young 1-6 1-4 3, Crawford 2-5 1-2 7, Totals 27-61 4-12 70

ARKANSAS (3-0): Barnum 10-12 7-12 27, Carr 1-9 0-0 3, Daniels 6-19 3-4 19, Poffenbarger 1-4 0-0 2, Spencer 3-16 4-6 13, Langerman 2-7 4-6 10, Wolfenbarger 1-3 0-0 2, Dauda 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 25-72 18-28 79

3-Point Goals: Tulsa 12-29 (Levings 1-4, Poindexter 2-7, Bittle 2-4, Mayberry 4-6, Evans 1-1, Young 0-3, Crawford 2-4), Arkansas 11-39 (Carr 1-8, Daniels 4-9, Poffenbarger 0-2, Spencer 3-11, Langerman 2-5, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 1-2). Assists: Tulsa 17 (Gallegos 4), Arkansas 11 (Spencer 4). Fouled Out: Tulsa Levings. Rebounds: Tulsa 35 (Levings 7), Arkansas 47 (Poffenbarger 10). Total Fouls: Tulsa 25, Arkansas 16. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,511.