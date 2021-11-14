Depth helps Tulsa men's soccer outlast UCF for AAC title

“We have more depth up top than we had a year ago. I think we’ve also found more ways to score goals besides relying on two guys up top,” Tulsa coach Tom McIntosh said. “Obviously, we miss them, we want them to be a part of it, but we’ve got plenty of players who can make plays to help us win games.”

Tulsa, ranked No. 8 in the nation by College Soccer News, No. 2 by United Soccer News and No. 6 by Top Drawer Soccer, now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is Monday, with first-round games starting next week.

“We went through some rough patches the last three years, and it’s great to finally get one of our goals,” Moreno said. “We still have another one, which is a national title, and we still have to work on that.”

Torrijos gave TU a 1-0 lead with 13:54 remaining in the first half, stealing the ball from UCF defender Yanis Leerman and firing a shot from about 15 yards out, low to the right side of the net.

UCF (9-8) had lost three in a row before advancing to the final with a dominating 6-0 triumph over No. 3 seed Memphis Wednesday, and came alive in the second half as they pushed for the equalizer.