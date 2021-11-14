Depth helps Tulsa men's soccer outlast UCF for AAC title

Despite missing their two top scorers for the past two weeks, the University of Tulsa men’s soccer team has continued to find ways to win.
Sunday afternoon, it was Marcos Moreno’s turn to step up for the Golden Hurricane. The junior midfielder scored the game-winning goal with 8:15 remaining to help lead Tulsa to a 2-1 victory over Central Florida to claim the American Athletic Conference Championship at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
It is the Golden Hurricane’s fourth American soccer title, having won three straight from 2014-16, and eighth conference championship overall.
After losing the final last season, 1-0, to UCF in Orlando, it was a nice flip of the script for TU (15-1-1), which was the tournament’s No. 1 seed and is now 6-0-1 in its last seven outings. Tulsa’s only loss this season was to UCF, a 3-2 Oct. 10 road decision, although TU did win 2-1 Nov. 5.
Tulsa advanced after defeating No. 4 seed SMU 2-0 Wednesday in the semifinals, despite missing top scorers Alex Meinhard (12 goals this season, AAC Offensive Player of the Year) and Malik Henry-Scott (seven goals), due to injuries.
TU relied on its superior depth to pull out the victory Sunday, as Moreno, a substitute who played 24 minutes, scored his second goal of the year to snap a 1-1 tie, off a nice feed from Will Edwards, who recorded his first assist of the season. Earlier, sophomore midfielder Alvaro Torrijos scored for Tulsa, his first goal of the year.
“We have more depth up top than we had a year ago. I think we’ve also found more ways to score goals besides relying on two guys up top,” Tulsa coach Tom McIntosh said. “Obviously, we miss them, we want them to be a part of it, but we’ve got plenty of players who can make plays to help us win games.”
Tulsa, ranked No. 8 in the nation by College Soccer News, No. 2 by United Soccer News and No. 6 by Top Drawer Soccer, now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is Monday, with first-round games starting next week.
“We went through some rough patches the last three years, and it’s great to finally get one of our goals,” Moreno said. “We still have another one, which is a national title, and we still have to work on that.”
Torrijos gave TU a 1-0 lead with 13:54 remaining in the first half, stealing the ball from UCF defender Yanis Leerman and firing a shot from about 15 yards out, low to the right side of the net.
UCF (9-8) had lost three in a row before advancing to the final with a dominating 6-0 triumph over No. 3 seed Memphis Wednesday, and came alive in the second half as they pushed for the equalizer.
They got it with 33:53 remaining, when Gino Vivi’s shot from about 12 yards out on the right side of the box deflected past TU goalkeeper Alex Lopez, ricocheted high off the left post and bounced in. Vivi, who scored two goals and an assist in the semifinal, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
The Knights seized momentum after that, controlling the play on Tulsa’s side of the field for much of the next 25 minutes, but Tulsa’s defense withstood the sustained pressure, led by junior defender Til Zinnhardt, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Lopez, a freshman who was named both the American’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Rookie of the Year, made two outstanding saves to keep the game tied, denying Gianluca Arcangeli with 24:35 remaining and Mauricio Villalobos two minutes later.
“I thought (UCF) played really well in the second half, but we didn’t break, we didn’t break,” McIntosh said. “Sometimes, you just have to refuse to give in, you just can’t give in. Sometimes good things happen and we caught them on the break with Will and Marcos and they finished it very well.”
The game-winner came on the counter-attack, as Edwards fed a nice lead pass to Moreno, who drilled a shot from 15 yards out into the upper left corner.
“I was making that run and I was shouting at Will to give it to me, and I just took a touch and let it rip, and after that, it’s just history,” said Moreno, who helped Union High School win the Class 6A state championship in 2018, beating Edwards’ Jenks squad in the final (before Edwards’ Trojans won the rematch in 2019). “It felt amazing, I saw it hit the net and it was time to celebrate.”
“I think the substitutes were tremendous,” McIntosh added. “Will played a great ball to Marcos. Just so happy for those guys. It’s not easy, everyone wants to play more minutes but these guys, they took advantage of their moment when it happened.”
Tulsa 2, UCF 1
UCF;0;1;--;1
Tulsa;1;1;--;2
Goals: UCF, Vivi 7; Tulsa, Torrijos 1, Moreno 2 (Edwards).
Shots: UCF 10, Tulsa 9. Saves: UCF, Brandao 1; Tulsa, Lopez 2. Fouls: UCF 14, Tulsa 5. Yellow cards: UCF, Vivi, Rosa, De Jesus; Tulsa, Zinnhardt.